(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Cucumbers are making more and more appearances at farmers markets (or hopefully, your garden). Chop them into salads, serve slices with a sprinkling of salt and your favorite powdered chile or mix them into one of these drinks.

[Peaches are coming! Here’s how to eat them for dinner.]

Cucumber Doogh, pictured above. Refreshing and pretty from rose petals (no alcohol here!).


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Bloody Mosa, above left. Keep this recipe in mind for summer’s best tomatoes. Cucumber adds a light vegetal note to a homemade bloody mary mix, with sparkling wine standing in for the usual vodka.

Green Goddess, above right. So green it’s gotta be good for you. (You can make this into a mocktail, too.)


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Sorta Fussy Pimm’s Cup. It’s Wimbledon time, after all. And don’t let the name fool you; we’re sure you’ve made fussier drinks than this.

The Arboretum. A mix of vodka, green Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and basil.


(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Basiado. With cream of coconut, fresh lemon grass and lime.

More from Food:

Tasty meatless mains made with 10 ingredients or less

How to add wine to your cocktails, in 6 recipes

The best ways to use up fresh and cured chorizo

Have questions about cooking? Join our live chat Wednesdays at 12.