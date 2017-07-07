

Cucumbers are making more and more appearances at farmers markets (or hopefully, your garden). Chop them into salads, serve slices with a sprinkling of salt and your favorite powdered chile or mix them into one of these drinks.

Cucumber Doogh, pictured above. Refreshing and pretty from rose petals (no alcohol here!).



Bloody Mosa, above left. Keep this recipe in mind for summer’s best tomatoes. Cucumber adds a light vegetal note to a homemade bloody mary mix, with sparkling wine standing in for the usual vodka.

Green Goddess, above right. So green it’s gotta be good for you. (You can make this into a mocktail, too.)



Sorta Fussy Pimm’s Cup. It’s Wimbledon time, after all. And don’t let the name fool you; we’re sure you’ve made fussier drinks than this.

The Arboretum. A mix of vodka, green Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and basil.



Basiado. With cream of coconut, fresh lemon grass and lime.