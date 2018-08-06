

Corn on the Cob Curry; see recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

I’ve long seen many parallels between Indian and Mexican cooking: the layering of complex spices, the love of chiles and beans, the vast diversity of regional cuisines — and plenty of misconceptions on the part of outsiders.

Maybe that explains why, when I first tasted the results of an Indian recipe I tried recently, I thought: It’s crazy corn! You know, the fantastic classic Mexican street snack elote loco: a grilled cob slathered in mayo, rolled in cheese and sprinkled with ground chile and lime juice. Similar treatments are popular in Central American countries, while American chefs have taken great liberties with the dish, changing up the sauce and spices and adding other crunchy bits to the corn.

At first glance, the dish of Corn on the Cob Curry I made, a recipe featured in Meera Sodha’s “Fresh India” (Flatiron Books, 2018) and from Gujarat state, seems nothing like any of those. These cobs (or half-cobs, actually) nestle in a thick, creamy sauce made from ground peanuts, chickpea flour, yogurt and spices, with whole peanuts on top. And you eat them with flatbread or rice. But when I picked up a cob, scattered even more peanuts on it and took a bite, the comparison was impossible to avoid. It was messy and crazy-corn wonderful.

For what it’s worth, if the mess bothers you, take note of the fact that elote is sometimes served with the corn kernels cut off and tossed in its coatings instead. I tried that with this recipe after my first couple of cobs, and it was delightful that way, too, though perhaps not quite as crazy.