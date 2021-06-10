Having trouble getting in? Join the club. Dauphine’s isn’t just one of the hottest tickets in town, it’s holding back on reservations for the time being. Hence the unoccupied tables you’re apt to see, despite the expanse of the restaurant, which can seat, inside and out, nearly 400 people at full capacity. Essig says she’s looking to add happy hour, lunch and brunch, but only when the team thinks it can make each event its own reason for coming — with a distinct menu. Meanwhile, there’s no getting bored with the space. Three visits in three different areas of the restaurant provided me three diverting perspectives.