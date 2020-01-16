Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left, Collosorbo Rosso di Montalcino 2017, Sera Luce Venetian Spritz, Emilio Hidalgo Fino Seco, Valravn Pinot Noir 2017. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

This week’s recommendations include a soulful rosso di Montalcino, the younger version of Tuscany’s famed brunello. We also have two sherries to pair with just about anything you like to eat, a fizzy “spritz” for cocktail sipping and a rich pinot noir from Sonoma.

GREAT VALUE

Collosorbo Rosso di Montalcino 2017

Tuscany, Italy, $28

Rich and savory, with flavors of dried cherries and wild herbs, this lovely “baby brunello” is delicious now but should also develop well with a few years of cellaring. Pair it with braised dishes, stews or roasts. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Cork & Fork, Daily 14, District Liquors, Radici Market, Whole Foods Market (P Street, Tenleytown). Available in Maryland at Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia, Fairgrounds Discount Beverages in Timonium, Highland Wine & Spirits in Highland, Rodman’s in White Flint, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring, Wells Discount Liquors in Baltimore, Wine World Beer & Spirits in Abingdon. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese, the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) and Tower Foods in Arlington, McDonough Market and Tugwells Market in Richmond, Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna.

GREAT VALUE

Hijos de Rainera Perez Marin, La Guita Manzanilla

Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain,

$17 for 750-milliliter bottle,

$10 for 375ml

This lovely manzanilla — the seaside cousin of fino sherry from Jerez de la Frontera — is delicate and lithe, with great finesse and nuance on the palate. A filigree of salty brine accents bright citrus flavors. This wine is great by itself, but ceviche and jamon come to mind as well. The half bottle is especially convenient, though leftovers will keep fine in the fridge for several days. ABV: 15 percent.

Imported and Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Grand Cata, MacArthur Beverages, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Hop N Grape in North Bethesda; Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Rodman’s in White Flint; Wine Bin in Ellicott City.

GREAT VALUE

Emilio Hidalgo Fino Seco

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, $15

Dry and nutty in flavor, this lovely fino is a fine stage-setter for a meal, a partner for soups and shellfish, or an ingredient in a number of cocktails. ABV: 15 percent.

Imported and distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Glen’s Garden Market, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Hop N Cru in Germantown; the Old Vine in Baltimore; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Unwined in Belleview, the Village Green in Orlean.

Sera Luce Venetian Spritz

New York, $23 for a four-pack of 250ml cans

This is a tasty white wine spritzer in a can, flavored with Valencia oranges, bitter herbs and other flavors in the style of the Italian aperitif, a drink to shed the cares of the day and ignite the possibilities of the evening. I would prefer it a little less sweet, but poured over ice with a twist of orange or lime, it hits its mark. The wine is garganega shipped in bulk from northern Italy and canned in New York. And the 250ml can is the perfect package size. ABV: 9 percent.

Distributed by Artisans & Vines in the District and Maryland, Banville in Virginia: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Batch 13, Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Chat’s Liquors, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Each Peach Market, Magruder’s, Metro Wine & Spirits, Via Umbria. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits, Di Pasquale’s Marketplace, Off the Rox and Wine Source in Baltimore; Dawson’s Market and Grosvenor Market in Rockville; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; the Girl & the Vine in Takoma Park; Greenbelt Co-Op in Greenbelt; Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson; Knowles Station Wine & Co. and Old Town Market in Kensington; Locavino and Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville; Rodman’s in White Flint. Available in Virginia at the Italian Market (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington.

Valravn Pinot Noir 2017

Sonoma County, Calif., $26

With deep color and rich flavors, this wine falls on the dark fruit side of Sonoma pinot. ABV: 14.1 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Cork & Fork, Dixie Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. in Bethesda; the Old Vine and Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington, Libbie Market in Richmond, Sonoma Cellar in Alexandria, Unwined in Belleview.

