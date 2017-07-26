(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Use up summer’s sweet peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums in one of these delightful desserts.

[How to make a summer pie on the fly, or a word on improvising]

Tipsy Italian Nectarines, pictured above. Wine-soaked fruit served with a hazelnut-studded whipped cream.


Plum, Yogurt and Tarragon Pops. Vibrant flavors, bright colors.


Fresh Peachsicles. Feeling lazy? Make these three-ingredient frozen treats on a stick.

Peach Ice Cream. With a no-cook ice cream base.


Light Peach Cobbler. It’s vegan and gluten-free, but more importantly, it’s easy to make.

One-Peach Crisp With Cardamom and Honey. For an even easier option, go with these individual crisps — simply top halved and pitted peaches with honey, cardamom and your favorite granola, then bake and serve with yogurt.


Baked Fruit Brioche, above left. Slices of brioche (store-bought or homemade), apricot jam and whatever stone fruit you'd like are briefly baked into this bread pudding-like dessert.

Pan-Grilled Apricots With Honey-Orange Lavender Syrup, above right. Simple yet elegant.

