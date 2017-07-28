

Ultrasmooth Whipped Hummus, part of a proper DIY grazing menu. (Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

You know those movie scenes where the live-alone character sets the table, lights the candles and unfurls a linen napkin for dinner? We at #WaPoFood endorse, but do not for a minute think that is the norm. More likely, the tops come off a few chilled containers and something gets microwaved, with email and DVR at hand.

To that end, we recommend filling the refrigerator this weekend with a few dips and dig-intos. They can range from savory to sweet and fit into a meatless lifestyle. They take minutes to assemble and are filled with protein and flavor. Most of our Recipe Finder favorites, offered here with links, will last for several days. A few of them, with fresh farmers market vegetables or whatever you have for dipping, vanquish hanger. And if someone happens to drop by, you have an instant party spread.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

There’s the hummus route, of course: carrot, black-eyed pea, whipped to perfection like the one pictured at top, and greenified with avocado. This five-ingredient Almond Dip is surprisingly refreshing — made with grapes! — and costs 30 cals per serving. Pink Bean Dip is kid-approved. Swipe just about anything through this Lemon, Garlic and Herb Yogurt (pictured above), or use it to top leftovers.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

More to consider: Pistachio and Feta Dip, salty and meaty-tasting; Pepita-Tomatillo Dip (above, at left), which could double as a mole; George’s Crab Dip (above, at right), which we admit you could eat way too much of either warm or cold; and even S’more Better Dip, which tastes just as you expect it would.

Top recipes of the week

The ones readers viewed most online looks like a mix of classic favorites:



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

1. Grilled Corn Four Ways. Soaking the corn beforehand is one of the best tips.

2. Chickpea Tikka Masala. This vegan take on the British-Indian staple of chicken tikka masala uses coconut milk instead of cream.

3. Zucchini Pie (Kolokithopita). Graced with mint and dill; serve it warm or cold.

4. Magic Key Lime Pie, pictured above. The magic has to do with DIY sweetened condensed milk. From pastry chef Stella Parks’s new cookbook, “BraveTart,” which is out in August.

5. One-Bowl Devil’s Food Layer Cake With Milk Chocolate Frosting. Tall, dark and handsome, also from Parks.