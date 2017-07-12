

Cantaloupe and Arugula Salad With Crispy Prosciutto; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

This recipe spins the classic Italian prosciutto-and-melon duo into an elegant summer salad. Cutting the cured ham into ribbons and heating it quickly in a skillet might make a traditionalist cringe, but I am completely enamored with the way doing so results in crisp, flavor-concentrated, smoky-salty bites — like an upscale version of bacon.

Those crisps become the finishing sprinkle for a composed salad made up of thin slices of juicy cantaloupe fanned out on a plate with a mound of peppery arugula leaves piled on top — or the other way around, with the greens below. The leaves are coated in a simple vinaigrette that has the lovely hint of sweetness that’s inherent in an aged white balsamic vinegar. If you don’t have that on hand, white wine vinegar with a touch of honey makes a fine substitute.

Despite its simplicity, the salad is complexly flavorful with sweet, peppery, salty, crisp and tender all on one satisfying plate.

