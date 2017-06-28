

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Sundaes and splits are a fun way to serve ice cream or frozen yogurt. Here are a few ways to go, from the Recipe Finder:

[7 sweet reasons to make a pie this week]

Dorie Greenspan’s Summer Sundaes With Raspberry Ice Cream, pictured above. The recipe includes directions to make your own ice cream, but of course using store-bought is fine, too.

Mud Pie Meringue Sundaes. Crunchy chocolate meringues are the base here; save this recipe for a less humid day.



(Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

Warm Banana Sundaes With Frozen Yogurt and Pecan Crisp. The crispy topping takes the cake.

Salted Caramel Sundaes. Adding salt is a simple concept with complex results.



(Len Spoden/For The Washington Post)

Banana Splits With Dark Chocolate Sauce. Swapping water for heavy cream makes a lighter chocolate sauce.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Grilled Fruit Sundaes With Strawberry Sauce. Creamy frozen yogurt keeps this healthful.