Sundaes and splits are a fun way to serve ice cream or frozen yogurt. Here are a few ways to go, from the Recipe Finder:
Dorie Greenspan’s Summer Sundaes With Raspberry Ice Cream, pictured above. The recipe includes directions to make your own ice cream, but of course using store-bought is fine, too.
Mud Pie Meringue Sundaes. Crunchy chocolate meringues are the base here; save this recipe for a less humid day.
Warm Banana Sundaes With Frozen Yogurt and Pecan Crisp. The crispy topping takes the cake.
Salted Caramel Sundaes. Adding salt is a simple concept with complex results.
Banana Splits With Dark Chocolate Sauce. Swapping water for heavy cream makes a lighter chocolate sauce.
Grilled Fruit Sundaes With Strawberry Sauce. Creamy frozen yogurt keeps this healthful.