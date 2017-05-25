

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Pitchers and punch bowls are in order for this weekend’s sipping. Enjoy a selection — including a few alcohol-free options — from the Recipe Finder:

Summer Garden Punch, pictured above. If your tastes skew savory, this is the drink for you. It features a cherry tomato shrub and green chile vodka.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Gin Punch. A light and refreshing blend of fresh lemon juice, maraschino liqueur and seltzer.



(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Tidal Basin Picnic Special. Kirschwasser, violet liqueur, fresh lemon juice and lemon soda blend into a pretty pink drink. Scale up to serve a crowd.

Low Country Lemonade. Lemonade enhanced with mint, hibiscus tea and rum.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Grilled Rosemary Lemonade. Grilling the lemons adds a delightful smoky touch; there’s no alcohol here, but spike at will.

Passion Lemon Iced Tea. A breezy, fruity, booze-free blend.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Ruby’s Arms. Pink grapefruit juice spiked with many a spirit.