Airbnb could be forgiven for recruiting the restaurant. “I want it to feel like someone’s home,” says Wells Silverman. Light pours through the windows, which take in a spacious patio outside. (Note to self: Bring Henry the Whippet next visit. Note to families: Kids seem to love it here.) Caramel-colored leather chairs and banquettes prove both stylish and comfortable; clusters of elegant wooden lights could double as art installations. Coffee table books, many from the owner’s home, practically ask to be cracked open. Wells Silverman is from New England but has a soft spot for the Golden State, where she worked in San Francisco at the renowned Jardiniere and tried her hand as a wine broker in San Diego. Paintings of beaches and flowers by her late artist-father draw eyes to the walls.