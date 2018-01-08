

Hoisin Stir-Fried Duck With Pomegranate; get the recipe, below (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Want to expand your culinary horizons in 2018 without adding a belt notch? You could start by picking up a package of duck breast fillets. More stores are carrying them fresh, but you can typically find them frozen. Americans eat precious little duck; the 2016 per person average is something like 5 pounds, vs. a whopping 92 pounds for chicken. Yet duck breasts are less expensive than several different cuts of steak.

In this recipe, the skin and fat are removed from the duck breast fillets — feel free to render the latter for sauteing something heavenly or create cracklings for a friend who isn’t on a January diet — leaving meat that is as lean as chicken but much more interesting. It has a satisfying chew, yet it’s tender.

Cornstarch, rice wine and pomegranate juice help form the glossy, not overly sweet sauce, and strips of dark kale leaves have the oomph to stand up to it. Those jewels of the fruit world, pomegranate seeds, bedeck the plate and add texture.