THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch fisherman are lobbying lawmakers in a last-ditch attempt to avert a European Union ban on the practice of using electric shocks to stun fish before scooping them up in nets.

The Dutch fisherman argue that the technique, known as electric pulse fishing, is environmentally friendly because it allows trawlers to use far less diesel; opponents call it industrial fishing that is wiping out fish stocks.

Dozens of pulse fishers and their families visited parliament on Tuesday calling for protection while acknowledging that talks this week between European parliamentarians and EU member states will very likely lead to a ban.

Fisherman Jacob Bakker says he doesn’t want to abandon pulse fishing because “it is proven that it is a more sustainable way of fishing.”

