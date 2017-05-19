

One thing to do with early ears of corn: Make scallion corn cakes. (The Washington Post)

Local corn is a few months away from the farmers market tables, but ears are already in freakish abundance around Washington, and it’s hard to resist them.

Corn Broth. (James M. Thresher /For The Washington Post)

I’ll put the Grilled Corn Four Ways treatment on hold, and start with a batch of Corn Broth — which uses husks, silks and cobs to extract all the flavor to be had from eight ears. The broth will serve as the basis for upcoming sauces and summer soups.

Other early-corn candidates on my list:

Quick Corn Gratin is offered in our Recipe Finder as a side dish, but an individual gratin with a salad sounds like dinner to me. I can assemble them on Sunday and refrigerate till Monday night.

A Cod and Corn Chowder Pie is a light and healthful casserole (thanks again, Aviva Goldfarb!) that can be adapted to suit your taste.

And if I can refrain from eating them as I go, making a stash of scallion corn cakes guarantees almost-instant hors d’oeuvres for holiday gatherings next weekend. Freeze individually until firm, then seal in a zip-top bag for a month or two.

That will satisfy corny cravings for now; in the meantime, I’m betting that you’ll want to make Sara Moulton’s #SundaySuppers Asparagus Lasagnas recipe in this weekend’s Washington Post Magazine, which calls for wonton wrappers. Here are some ideas for using up what’s left in the package (because they are simply fresh pasta noodles, after all):

●Cut them into wide strips and boil them for this Pork and Ginger Wonton Stir-Fry, pictured below.

●Make ravioli, a la this turkey and squash number with a brown butter sauce.

●Freeze a batch of vegetarian Mini Lasagna Cups for those nights when all you want to do for dinner is hit a button.

● Slice them into ½ -inch strips and bake until crisp, for salad garnishes and snacking.



Ginger Pork and Wonton Stir-Fry. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Top recipes of the week

Readers’ most-viewed online:



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

1. Dan Barber’s Scrambled Eggs. Start with a pot rather than a skillet to keep things creamy. Read Alex Witchel’s take on this respected American chef here.

2. Smoked Pimento Cheese, pictured above. Just a cup of smoked cheddar elevates this barbecue culture classic. A #SmokeSignals recipe, but no grilling required.

3. Sesame Fried Rice With Spring Vegetables and Egg. For any meal of the day, from #Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger.

4. Curried Singapore Noodles With Stir-Fried Veggies. Susie Middleton’s meatless ode to a popular Chinese dish. #DinnerInMinutes

5. Cherry-Glazed Baby Back Ribs. How they make ’em at Two Bros. BBQ in San Antonio.