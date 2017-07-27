You may be content to grill corn all summer long, but if you feel like upping the ante, try one of these recipes from our archives.
Elote Corn With Charred-Corn Mayo. The charred-corn mayo is addictive.
Smoked Corn and Black Bean Salad. It goes well with any number of grilled goods.
Fusilli With Corn Sauce. A simple, meatless pasta dish that tastes of pure corn.
Chipotle Shrimp With Tomato Corn Salsa. The flavors of summer.
Marinated Corn, Tomato and Halloumi Salad. The only cooking you’re doing here is a quick sear of halloumi slices.
Corn Souffle. With a simple souffle method from Jacques Pepin.
Buckwheat Corn Bread. Buckwheat adds nuttiness. (And if you’ve got some rendered turkey, duck, goose or bacon fat in the fridge or freezer, here’s a chance to use it!)
Double Corn Summer Chowder. Slurp it warm or chilled.