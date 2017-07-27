

(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

You may be content to grill corn all summer long, but if you feel like upping the ante, try one of these recipes from our archives.

[Quiz: Test your corn knowledge]



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Elote Corn With Charred-Corn Mayo. The charred-corn mayo is addictive.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Smoked Corn and Black Bean Salad. It goes well with any number of grilled goods.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Fusilli With Corn Sauce. A simple, meatless pasta dish that tastes of pure corn.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Chipotle Shrimp With Tomato Corn Salsa. The flavors of summer.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Marinated Corn, Tomato and Halloumi Salad. The only cooking you’re doing here is a quick sear of halloumi slices.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Corn Souffle. With a simple souffle method from Jacques Pepin.



(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Buckwheat Corn Bread. Buckwheat adds nuttiness. (And if you’ve got some rendered turkey, duck, goose or bacon fat in the fridge or freezer, here’s a chance to use it!)



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Double Corn Summer Chowder. Slurp it warm or chilled.