

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Toast the weekend with one of these easy-sipping beer-based drinks from the Recipe Finder. And don’t forget to make something to nibble on, too. Cheers!

The Red-Eye, pictured above. The beer-drinker’s alternative to the bloody mary; steak sauce adds savory notes, Old Bay Seasoning hints at the Chesapeake.

Pabstmosa. This is exactly what you think it is.



(Michael Temchine/For The Washington Post)

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Oranj-a-Bloom, above left. Refreshing and perfect for a warm afternoon.

Spaghetti Western, above right. A bourbon-y take on the Michelada.

Butterbeer. Okay, okay it’s not a cocktail. But how could we not include the recipe?



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

And to snack, whip up a simple batch of Cumin-Cayenne Cashews, Pine Nuts and Pistachios or Smoked Pimento Cheese (pictured above).