Toast the weekend with one of these easy-sipping beer-based drinks from the Recipe Finder. And don’t forget to make something to nibble on, too. Cheers!
The Red-Eye, pictured above. The beer-drinker’s alternative to the bloody mary; steak sauce adds savory notes, Old Bay Seasoning hints at the Chesapeake.
Pabstmosa. This is exactly what you think it is.
Oranj-a-Bloom, above left. Refreshing and perfect for a warm afternoon.
Spaghetti Western, above right. A bourbon-y take on the Michelada.
Butterbeer. Okay, okay it’s not a cocktail. But how could we not include the recipe?
And to snack, whip up a simple batch of Cumin-Cayenne Cashews, Pine Nuts and Pistachios or Smoked Pimento Cheese (pictured above).