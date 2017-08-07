Need a new way to prepare eggplant? Try one of these Recipe Finder dishes that call for roasting or frying or steaming:
Eggplant Steaks With Salsa Verde, pictured above. A garlicky oil is absorbed into the eggplant flesh in the oven, adding a boost of extra flavor.
Cool Steamed Eggplant With a Garlicky Dressing (Liang Ban Qie Zi). Steaming eggplant is a good way to ensure a tender texture; here, the vegetable is dressed with soy sauce, black vinegar, garlic and ginger.
Dorie Greenspan’s Roasted Ginger-Eggplant Tartines. Great as a light lunch or an appetizer.
Lebanese Vegan Moussaka. Fit for a crowd.
Sumac-Spiced Eggplant ‘Schnitzel.’ Ground sumac adds a touch of lemony tartness.
Seasonal Caponata. Serve it as a side, a salad or a relish. Leftovers keep well; try them folded into eggs or stuffed in a sandwich.
Spicy Chipotle Eggplant With Black Beans. Spicy, complex and satisfying.