After recommending the pre-theater, $38.50 menu at Central Michel Richard to a reader seeking a group reservation before a performance at National Theater, I heard from Barry Drucker of Woodbridge, Va., who tried to book a table for 10 at the French-American restaurant, but was out of luck.

“The restaurant would only take our reservation for that size group if we guaranteed them $65 per person, which they would charge on a credit card before our dinner. Obviously, this rules out anyone getting the price-fixed dinner selections. They would not budge from this position and we ended up eating at a different place that would take our reservation.” Drucker added, “Our group has had no issues making reservations at other restaurants in the area,” including the Hamilton and Old Ebbitt Grill.

For a response, I reached out to Brian Zipin, the general manager of Central Michel Richard, who explained that parties of up to eight can be accommodated in the main dining room. “There are multiple reasons for this policy,” he replied via email. “First, we want to insure quality service and experience to all guests.” Second, Central has only a limited number of tables for larger parties, given the layout of the 138-seat main dining room. “We will sometimes offer to split parties over eight people into two tables if that is an option for them,” wrote Zipin. The alternative for big groups is the private dining room, where the general manager confirmed a credit card confirmation and a per-person minimum are required.

Wouldn’t Central rather use the space — especially for a party of 10 — than leave it empty? Zipin explained that the private room tends to be booked between 6 and 8 p.m. and “very often” gets booked within the last 72 hours, which makes it hard to accommodate a la carte reservations there.

As for nearby competitors being able to accommodate large groups, Zipin pointed out that both the Hamilton and Old Ebbitt Grill are more than twice the size of Central. The general manager said he was sorry the reservation policy was not made clear to Drucker and asked me to share his contact information with him, in the event Zipin could finesse a future visit to the restaurant.

Foreign intrigues

“Several years ago when my kids were getting picky, I declared that their gift to me on Mother’s Day and on my birthday was to go to whatever restaurant I chose and they had to eat everything I gave them without a single word of complaint,” Melissa Pearce submitted in an email. “They could hate it, but I did not want to hear about it.”

Past celebratory meals have featured food from around the globe, she says, offering up a list that sounds like a U.N. quorum: Ethio­pian, Indian, Balkan, Spanish, Thai, Afghan, Turkish, Morrocan and Ghanaian. The strategy sounds like a success: “My kids now eat anything and seem excited,” the Bethesda reader reports.

Pearce is looking for more ideas, “choices that would stretch [her children’s] comfort zone” in the D.C. area and embrace the family’s vegetarian tastes. To an already rich mix I would add Royal Nepal for Nepalese fare in Alexandria; Bob’s Shanghai 66 for dim sum and other Chinese dishes; the Library Tavern in Brightwood for Persian delights; and the youthful Kaliwa at the Wharf for a three-fer: Filipino, Korean and Thai cooking.

Ratings on his mind

“In your recent spring dining guide focused on new restaurants, why are six of them not yet rated?” Fairfax reader Bob Green asks in an email. Good question, the answer to which is that for reviews in the Sunday magazine, I typically assign stars (or not) based on an average of three visits to a restaurant. A handful of establishments in my spring collection of 30 reviews (May 6) opened close to my deadline or had significant cast changes, either of which called for further inspection. By the time this column appears, critiques for at least two newcomers will have published. Sababa , a modern Israeli restaurant in Cleveland Park, has two stars, a “good” rating, and Fancy Radish , a vegan dining room in the Atlas District, is the recipient of three stars, an “excellent” assessment.

Details, details

“Is there some little thing you wish a restaurant would do to enhance the dining experience, or that a restaurant has done and you thought, ‘That’s a great idea?’ ” a participant on a recent online chat asked. I responded that I appreciate hot moist towels with messy dishes; sufficient lighting, both to read the menu and see what I’m eating; specials that are printed on paper, especially if there are more than a few additions; and cocktail lists offered to everyone at the table.

I then invited online chatters to weigh in with their idea of special touches, some of which didn’t reach me until after the discussion was over. Food for thought for restaurateurs include fragrance-free products in restrooms, room-temperature butter, water pitchers left on the table, salt and pepper shakers (which seem to have gone the way of DVDs), cushions for seats and “Hershey’s kisses or something similar” with the bill.



To dress, or not to dress

Kye Briesath wants servers to ask diners how they prefer their salads: well dressed, lightly dressed, or with dressing on the side, “similar to asking how we would like our meat prepared,” writes the District reader in an email.

“Invariably, if I forget to ask for dressing on the side, my salad comes swimming in far too much dressing. It is easy to add more dressing, nearly impossible to remove too much. This is especially important if a salad will be my main course. I, like most Americans, struggle to keep my youthful figure — why do you think many of us have a salad as our main course? My healthy meal is foiled if the salad is dripping with dressing, and I am often too nice to complain or return my plate after it has arrived.”

The campaign has a potential problem: Multiple or conflicting definitions for what’s considered “light” or not. As with anyone who feels strongly about something, I suggest Briesath make her wish clear from the start and practice this line: “Easy on the dressing, please.”

Next week: A review of Duck Duck Goose in Bethesda.

