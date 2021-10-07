The restaurant, unveiled in May, seduces patrons from the start. Diners are greeted by servers in flowered shirts who possess the kind of enthusiasm generally reserved for family reunions, then are ushered into a dining room that reminds me why green is my favorite color. You could be forgiven for thinking the place is a garden center, given all the hanging plants; grass-colored wallpaper takes up lots of space, too. The floors are partially covered with rugs, the soft chairs invite you to sink in, and, yes, those are photographs of the owner’s grandparents on the wall. Fraga-Rosenfeld says he designed the room, which co-stars a handsome bar with yellow stools and tilted mirrors, so that “something happens in every corner.” Also, “every piece has a story.”