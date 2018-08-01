

Chilled Zucchini and Avocado Soup With Basil; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/for The Washington Post)

Columnist, Food

Whether you have a vegetable garden, a share in a CSA (community-supported agriculture) or you are just trying to make the most of what’s bountiful and inexpensive at the market, this is the time of year you are probably wondering what to do with an excess of zucchini.

One solution to this enviable problem is this green goddess of a summer soup. It incorporates heaps of sliced zucchini that is simmered with sauteed onion and garlic in chicken broth (you could substitute vegetable broth to make it vegan) until the vegetable is tender. The mixture is blended with avocado and fresh basil, then brightened with lemon juice and zest before it’s chilled.

Cool and light, but creamy with the velvety richness of the avocado, it is a soup that is as refreshing as it is fulfilling. Not to mention, it makes a good dent in that supply of zucchini.