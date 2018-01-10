

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apple and Sunflower Seeds; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Roasting Brussels sprouts until they are deeply browned and their outer leaves have crisped is one of the most enticing ways to cook them. The method has turned around countless Brussels sprout naysayers, including my husband, who gobbles them up prepared this way but cannot stand them steamed.

The accompanying recipe builds on that trusty basic, adding easy flourish and flavors that accentuate and complement the vegetable. After roasting the sprouts, which were simply drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with salt, you toss them with toasted sunflower seeds to highlight the vegetable’s nutty undertone. Then you add diced fresh apple, which adds contrasting sweet freshness and color.

A vinaigrette made with apple cider vinegar, grainy mustard and a touch of honey ties the elements together and lends a bright punch to the sprouts’ earthiness. It’s such an effortless, healthful side dish, yet it yields a multitude of pleasure. Serve alongside roasted meat or poultry, or atop a smear of hummus.