(Excellent)

Sure, food is important, but before most diners knock back so much as a crumb, they’re probably forming opinions about a restaurant.

Think about it. Does the person at the door look happy to receive you? Do the lighting and music feel right, and representative of the establishment? Besides the menu, is there anything about the place that gives you the sense you’re somewhere special?

Emilie’s, the attractive Capitol Hill dining destination from former Himitsu chef Kevin Tien, feels like the right place to be, right from the top. Name a restaurant box, and it seems to get checked.

The welcome is personalized near the entrance by a display of notable cookbooks, one of them a well-worn copy of “Uchi: The Cookbook,” from the esteemed Austin, Texas, restaurant Tien lists on his impressive résumé. Carts bearing interesting snacks and desserts find diners’ heads popping up, like prairie dogs from their burrows, curious to see what they might be missing. Like a lot of young chefs, Tien, 32, has been exploring fermentation. Make sure there are pickles of some sort in your future, by all means a little salad of creamy gigante beans and silvery mackerel. Cured with citrus and dappled with sun-dried tomato, the brassy fish dish comes with some mothering. “Here’s a little spoon, to get all those good juices,” a server says.



You will pay for the bread. After tasting it, you will understand why. The focaccia crackles as much as it springs at the touch, and the sesame sourdough is its equal in flavor. The $9 price tag includes a dip or spread, and if you’re throwing caution to the wind, the lush chicken liver pâté is the way to go, although vegetarians might counter with almost-as-rich smoked eggplant puree.

“Pickle time!” an attendant announces as she sets some fermented goods in front of a solo diner (me, one recent Friday at the bar, when a single counter seat was the only available reservation). Along with the aforementioned mackerel, there are fermented mustard greens, charged with a housemade chile oil zapped with numbing Sichuan pepper, among other heat sources.

Dining by myself lets me concentrate on the details that make Emilie’s stand out, like the absence of a TV in the corner restaurant. (Please, let there be fewer.) I’m not surprised when the woman sipping next to me starts humming. The drinks at Emilie’s are as considered as the food. A goblet of rum and lime finished with sparkling wine makes a delightful Old Cuban. The wine list is too rich for its own good. $85 a bottle average? Give us a break.

Crudo helped fill seats at Himitsu (now Pom Pom) and continues to do so at Emilie’s, where one of the most dazzling options features slices of raw kampachi topped with red-fleshed navel orange, a tiny strip of fennel and feathery tangerine lace, as fetching as its name implies. Arranged in a sauce the color of a sunset, and vivid with Thai chiles and droplets of parsley oil, the buttery crudo is one of those light and rewarding dishes with the power to stop conversation as you admire, then devour, the scene on your plate.



If you eat out with any regularity, you’ll notice an abundance of steak tartare on menus. Resist the temptation to pass on Emilie’s version, fearing an encounter with the same old. Ground eye of round folded with crab fat butter, shallots and other spark plugs is fine eating, accessed through a downy cover of crumbled egg yolk and pecorino filings. A thick raft of toasted bread turns the small plate into something strapping. Ring a food bell? The chef designed the dish to taste like a roast beef sandwich. And so it does — a most refined one.

Tien encourages you to eat your vegetables, or at least broccoli, which he considers a maligned ingredient. In a riff on Chinese carryout — an occasional late-night staff meal at Emilie’s — a peeled, split, buttered and pan-roasted broccoli head is placed on Chinese mustard mixed with mascarpone and fresh ginger, and presented alongside sweetly seasoned sliced beef.

The city teems with good pasta these days. Among the more novel noodles are ricotta cavatelli strewn with what the tongue registers as fiery ’nduja but the kitchen here makes from toasted spices and a touch of sugar simmered in cream. Genius — and meatless.

There are big dishes for sharing, too, including pork blade steak that channels a Vietnamese barbecue and some of the area’s finest fried chicken (a soak in buttermilk and fresh herbs renders it ranch-y). New to the collection is branzino, dredged on one side in jasmine rice flour and gently crisp after some time in a saute pan. The entree glides to the table with glossy pea leaves punched up with bronzed garlic and two lively dips, one green with scallions and potent with fresh ginger, the other red and racy with chiles.



Ever wonder what PB&J would taste like as a panna cotta? Me neither. But I stand behind ivory pudding tricked out with cherry jam that’s not too sweet and a cover of crushed honey-roasted peanuts. The doughnuts, on the other hand, are not so special you’re going to stray from your true loves elsewhere in town.

No man is an island, certainly not in a restaurant. Tien has the support of a kitchen crew and dining room staff whose previous positions embrace Elle, Pineapple and Pearls and the much-missed Himitsu — basically, a roll call of some of the city’s most pleasing restaurants. Not every dish rocks your world and not every server charms, but the owner has already achieved his initial aim: “I want it to feel like wandering into a fun dinner party.”

