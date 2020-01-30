The road to one of the dreamier slabs in Washington originates with dough that’s proofed overnight in metal pans — similar to those that autoworkers used to hold their tools in the Motor City — then covered with grated mozzarella and pecorino before it goes into a 500-degree conveyor oven. Nine minutes later, you get a hot marvel that’s pillowy like focaccia and crisp on the bottom, from brushstrokes of butter in the pan.

Emmy Squared, which replaces Kyirisan, offers more than a dozen pies. Open wide for Big Ang, named for Matt’s petite mom Angela, its surface bright with tomato sauce and scattered with sliced banana peppers and beefy little meatballs. One of the hallmarks of Detroit-style is frico, the magic that happens when the cheese on a pizza runs over the sides and crisps on the edge of the pan. The resulting crackle is a pleasure I’ve encountered with every pie, including the Tina, accessorized with zesty sausage, petals of Brussels sprouts and — a first for me — toasted mashed chestnuts, a seasonal accent. Matt Hyland, a 2004 graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education, uses the same cheese blend his Italian grandmother did when he was a kid growing up in Brooklyn. (Pizzas can be made gluten-free for an extra $4.)

You might want something to pass the time ahead of the main event. The chicken wings, drenched in a sauce meant to pay tribute to D.C.’s mumbo sauce, look poised to fly off their plate. Let them stay grounded. As enticing as they appear, dusted with peanuts and scallions, the snack, kicky with cayenne and sweetened with maple syrup, ranks as one of the messiest around. You’ll need to knife and fork them if you don’t want fingers that feel as if they had a run-in with super glue. The tidier, tastier prelude to a pizza is a salad of shredded Brussels sprouts tossed with some real zingers — blue cheese and pickled red onion — but also sliced Asian pear and a miso dressing. Even if you think you don’t like Brussels sprouts, you’re apt to fall for their treatment at Emmy Squared.

My preferred way to eat chicken here is as a salad, specifically a wedge of lettuce festooned with a party of flavors: crunchy, hot-sauced chicken tenders, crisp celery, juicy cherry tomatoes, sharp blue cheese and a cloak of Alabama white sauce and ranch dressing. Chase the bodacious bowl with a bright Provençal rosé, one of a handful of wines on tap.

The saucy Le Big Matt (get it?) has much to recommend it, including two juicy beef patties, lots of pickle crunch and a sturdy pretzel bun, but the construction I tackled could have doubled as a deer lick — an assault with salt.

Service is all smiles, but relentless. No one should interrupt a meal seven times (I counted) for the sole purpose of asking how diners like this or that. And if we need something, we’ll let you know. Twice, our orders were taken without anyone committing pen to paper and both times, the orders had to be repeated. I’d trade some enthusiasm for fewer distractions.

Detroit-style pizza is a rib-sticker best followed by something light. Emmy Squared’s response is banana pudding: alternating layers of custard, crushed Nilla wafers and whipped cream presented in a big Ball Mason jar. The tunnel of love is best shared.

No two Emmy Squared restaurants look alike. The branch in Shaw retains its predecessor’s angular design, communal table and plush blue banquettes, making it one of the area’s most attractive pizza stops.

Yet there’s one detail common to all of the businesses. When the founders opened their first place six years ago, Emily gifted Matt a plastic planter in the shape of a dinosaur, which he displayed atop the restaurant’s copper oven. Ever since, each new Emmy Squared gets a similar mascot. The Shaw branch finds multiple toy dinosaurs around the room, including one in the kitchen sporting a drawn-on mustache.

“Pizza is meant to be fun,” says Emily, whose Emmy Squared delivers.

1924 Eighth St. NW. 202-921-3669. emmysquaredpizza.com. Pizzas, $11 to $20.