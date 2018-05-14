

Crispy Cauliflower Steaks With Ginger-Scallion Sauce. See recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

The last time I made cauliflower “steaks,” I was playing with the chicken-fried idea and I served them with a miso-mushroom gravy.

This time, my approach is lighter and brighter. In this recipe by Jodi Moreno in “More With Less” (Roost Books, 2018), they’re coated in a chickpea-flour batter, pan-fried and served with a chunky, sharp sauce made from thinly sliced scallions, grated ginger, sesame oil and lime juice.

The only trick to cauliflower steaks, by the way, is in the cutting. It’s hard to know just how many steaks you’ll get out of a head, because at a certain stage of the slicing you’re out of stem, which means that the florets no longer hold together. No worry. There’s enough batter for you to fry up all the stray bits, too.