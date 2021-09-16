The second plated course is the custardy flesh of roasted Japanese eggplant topped with shrimp and hard-boiled eggs vibrantly dressed with shallots, mint, garlic, lime juice and fish sauce. A profusion of family-style dishes then hits the table, each met with a crescendo of oohs and aahs: lemongrass soup with shrimp, squid and cod; grilled flank steak salad with raw Thai eggplant, palm caramel and fish sauce; fiery pork shank curry cooked overnight to soften the meat’s skin; and the hit of the night, a crispy, Chinese-influenced pancake with mussels, scrambled egg and bean sprouts, served with sweet chile and garlic sauce. Dessert is a refreshing coda: cubes of black grass jelly (like you might find in bubble tea), taro root strips, grains (barley, ginkgo nuts and palm tree seeds) and ice cubes in pandan syrup. “If syrup is too sweet for you, you let the ice melt into it,” Limvatana says.