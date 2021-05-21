This nonvintage red blend is made from cabernet sauvignon and saperavi, the red grape of Georgia, with some merlot and petit verdot filling out the mix. That makes it a wine you are not likely to find anywhere else in the world. It’s sappy, savory and delicious with notes of black cherry, pepper and mushroom. Here’s a great wine to have with your next takeout dinner from the kebab place up the street or the neighborhood rotisserie chicken spot. Standing Stone is now owned and produced by Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, a Finger Lakes pioneer located on the other side of Seneca Lake. ABV: 12.5 percent.