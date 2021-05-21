La Fête du Rosé 2019/2020
Côtes de Provence, France, $22
Although the 2019 vintage was indicated in small print on the back label, a stamp on my bottle suggested a bottling date of Jan. 19, 2021, so I knew it was still current. It’s fresh, lively and textbook Provence, meant to evoke the party atmosphere of Saint-Tropez and the Côte d’Azur. Look for flavors of red berries and watermelon, kissed with salty air and wild herbs. The local distributor is now moving on to the 2020, which should be even livelier. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.
Standing Stone Vineyards Farm Red
Finger Lakes, N.Y., $23
This nonvintage red blend is made from cabernet sauvignon and saperavi, the red grape of Georgia, with some merlot and petit verdot filling out the mix. That makes it a wine you are not likely to find anywhere else in the world. It’s sappy, savory and delicious with notes of black cherry, pepper and mushroom. Here’s a great wine to have with your next takeout dinner from the kebab place up the street or the neighborhood rotisserie chicken spot. Standing Stone is now owned and produced by Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, a Finger Lakes pioneer located on the other side of Seneca Lake. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard Dry Rosé 2020
Seneca Lake, Finger Lakes, $23
Made from pinot noir grown on the slopes facing Seneca Lake, this is an intriguing rosé with flavors of strawberry and raspberry with a slightly bitter core that intensifies on the finish. That bitterness is drying and refreshing, leaving you wanting another sip. It’s a good contrast to too many rosés these days that leave an impression of sweetness. ABV: 12 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Georges Vigouroux Gouleyant Malbec 2018
Cahors, France, $15
The wine world is enamored of Argentina’s malbec, and it’s easy to forget the grape’s more traditional home of Cahors, in southwestern France. The wines here tend to be sturdier and more rustic than Argentina’s. This fine example from Georges Vigouroux combines fruit, earth and exotic curry spice of fenugreek to concoct a savory, heady wine that will match many braised or grilled dishes. ABV: 14.5 percent.
Ridgeback Wines Lion Hound Sauvignon Blanc-Viognier 2020
Paarl, South Africa, $17
Here’s a lively sauvignon blanc that is restrained, though certainly not tamed, by a 5-percent sploosh of viognier in the blend. You’ll find the racy grassiness of New World savvie here, but the viognier lends a softness that smooths the aggressive edge and adds bucolic aromas of jasmine and honeysuckle in the background. ABV: 12.5 percent.
