

(Iker Ayestaran for The Washington Post)

A periodic look at my communications with readers.

Chris Chew was in a party of 11 at a restaurant in Maui when a server accidentally dropped a glass and a bottle of beer, shattering the glass and spilling suds on two vacationers. “Cleanup took a few minutes, a towel was provided to the spill-ees, and a manager came over and checked to see if everyone was ‘okay,’ ” the resident of Fulton, Md., wrote in an email. “Dinner continued on without incident.”

[The latest trend I loathe in restaurants: No space between tables]

The bill came with everything the party had ordered — spilled-but-replaced beer included, reported Chew. “I took your advice and spoke with the manager, who said that since he came over and everyone was okay, he assumed we were fine. He noted that he didn’t want to leave a sour taste in our mouths,” and asked what could be done to remedy the situation. When the party said it would have been appropriate to address the spilled beer on the check, the manager deleted $6 from their bill.

Chew figures the manager thought he had done his job by asking after the guests’ physical comfort, but the diners thought otherwise. Chew asks, “What else could we have done in this scenario?”

Clearly, the manager didn’t read the situation very well. Kudos to him for checking in on everyone’s well-being — standard procedure whenever there’s a dropped dish in a restaurant — but a brickbat for making the party work for what should have been gratis in the first place: the $6 beer, partly to make up for the discomfort experienced by those who felt its splash. Depending on the amount of dispersed liquid, a dry-cleaning voucher or a complimentary drink or snack for the affected parties could have sweetened the deal.

The best managers are mind readers, anticipating what guests want even before the guests know what they want. They also tend to go out of their way to make sure customers leave singing the restaurant’s praises rather than bristling at an establishment’s very name.

Feeling the squeeze

A participant in my weekly online discussion recently complained about being directed to the kitchen counter of a restaurant rather than a seat in the dining room. When the chatter, a solo customer, inquired about one of the four unoccupied tables, the hostess said they were all reserved. “Well, I had a reservation, too!” submitted the chatter. “But I took the counter seat.”

[2017 Spring Dining Guide]

To the diner’s chagrin, patrons at the counter sat shoulder-to-shoulder, and by meal’s end, “the four two-tops were all still unoccupied. That last part irked me, but I think it’s separate from my primary question: I would think a reservation means a table. Do I need a reality check?”

I have two issues with the restaurant. One, solo acts should not be made to feel like second-class citizens. Also, unless a customer is informed otherwise (and in advance), a reservation implies a table and chair(s). As much fun as it might be to watch the cooks in action or make friends of strangers, not every diner wants an up-close-and-personal meal.

Wine and repeat

“My sister-in-law has developed the habit of asking for a taste of wine before deciding to order a glass,” writes Kathy Hartman of Fountain Hills, Ariz. “Most times it is just one taste, but I have seen her go as high as three. Is this acceptable behavior? Last night we were at a busy restaurant (it was Father’s Day), and she did it again.”

One of the more admirable trends is the increasing number of both casual and high-end restaurants that follow a request for a glass of wine with a sample, a gesture more often associated with the choice of a bottle. That, at least, should free a curious customer to try another wine without coming across as the dude in the ice cream shop who keeps everyone waiting while he explores seemingly every bucket on display.

[Mike Isabella’s newest restaurant, Arroz, shines the brightest]

At least one local sommelier, Brent Kroll of the freshly minted Maxwell Park, a wine bar in Shaw, says two to three tastes fall in the realm of acceptability, with the caveat that explorers should be patient if a restaurant is busy. One way he narrows down wine for the undecided is to ask the simple but revealing question, “What do you normally like to drink?”



(Iker Ayestaran for The Washington Post)

Sizing up menus

The preponderance of unwieldy menus prompted another participant of my online forum to ask where to put “poster-sized or heavy, book-like” lists of food and drink. “Oftentimes there isn’t much room on the table, especially with elaborate place settings, to set [menus] down” while waiting for drinks and before ordering.

The question gives me another opportunity to ask (beg?) restaurateurs to give as many details as possible a test drive before offering them to paying customers. It’s not enough to run a bunch of dishes and a team of servers through their paces before opening for business. The astute restaurateur also auditions lighting, acoustics, restrooms and seating — including the space between tables — to see whether they make sense and enhance or hinder the dining experience.

Menus belong in this category, too, and having recently eaten at the new, seafood-themed Millie’s in Northwest Washington’s Spring Valley neighborhood, where a single script covers half of a two-top, I am eager to address the issue — and sort of at a loss for an answer for anyone who finds himself, as I did there, on a tall stool at a high counter. Had the two of us placed our menus down, they would have covered the table in plastic. Had we put them on our laps, the billboards would have slipped to the ground.

The best strategy at such places? Failing a nearby ledge or booth for stowing the plus-size menu, diners should come to a quick decision on what to eat, return the lists to the server and inform the powers that be that they don’t care to be handed (take your pick) posters or door stops. If enough customers pipe up, operators might feel obliged to make changes.

Next week: A review of Millie’s in Spring Valley.