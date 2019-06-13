Exceptional Excellent Very Good



FROM LEFT: Lini 910 Labrusca Rosé NV, Essay Chenin Blanc-Viognier-Roussanne 2018, Gone Rogue Mish Mash White 2018, Smith & Perry Pinot Noir 2015, Domaine Naturaliste Rebus Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 (Justin Tsucalas for the Washington Post)

I have two special treats for you this week. The greatest value of the week is a delightful, inexpensive white blend from South Africa, all the more attractive because of its $12 price tag. But the sneak gem is a pink lambrusco from Italy that rosé fans will want to seek out. In April, I tried to persuade you to ignore any prejudices you might have against lambrusco as the sweetish red your mother may have kept in the refrigerator door. If you’re a rosé fan, the Lini 910 may just make you a fervent convert to this unheralded wine.

GREAT VALUE

Essay Chenin Blanc-Viognier-Roussanne 2018

Coastal Region, South Africa, $12

Essay is a play on S.A., for South Africa. The wine is a delicious blend based on chenin blanc, which excels in South Africa. The result is a cornucopia of white flowers and tropical fruit flavors, with waxy mouthfeel. Hard to beat at this price. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Lini 910 Labrusca Rosé NV

Lambrusco dell'Emilia, Italy, $16

Lambrusco, a light-bodied, sparkling red, is Italy’s surprise partner to pizza, barbecue and charcuterie. This is the first rosé Lambrusco I’ve tried, and it’s a delight. Flavors of watermelon, strawberry and wild herbs make for a refreshing patio pounder, and if you’re not careful, you may finish it before the food is ready. And there are bubbles! This wine is new to the market, but it should get wider availability, especially if customers aren’t skeptical about trying a pink lambrusco. ABV: 11 percent.

Domaine Naturaliste Rebus Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Australia, $30

Winemaker Bruce Dukes has crafted an elegant, plush New World-style cabernet that explodes with ripe flavors of blackberries, currants and blueberries. Even with its fruit-forward flavors, it maintains an Old World sensibility — the oak is beautifully integrated to give structure and tannin to the wine, the alcohol is in check, and there’s a mineral undertone that suggests a fine bordeaux. Pair this with the next large hunk of beef you grill for a summer party. ABV: 14 percent.

Gone Rogue Mish Mash White 2018

Great Southern, Australia, $23

This delicious riot of a wine — designed to appeal to iconoclasts of all ages — is a blend of riesling and pinot grigio, with a dash of viognier tossed in for good measure (and, well, aromas and body). That recipe corresponds to none of the paradigms of the wine world, but it succeeds with a frenzy of flavor, balance and fun. Both the name and label encourage us to “go rogue” and defy limitations. ABV: 13 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Smith & Perry Pinot Noir 2015

Oregon, $15

Here’s an all-around tasty Oregon pinot noir, with Bing cherry and sarsaparilla flavors. It may be easy to finish this without realizing it, but you’ll want to savor this wine and save some for dinner.

