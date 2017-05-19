WINE DINNER: Four courses paired with Portuguese wine. 7 p.m. $65. Slate Wine Bar + Bistro, 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW. facebook.com/events/655276524657170.
TASTE OF ROCKVILLE AT HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Food, drinks and desserts from restaurants including Armand’s, Mellow Mushroom and Golden Samovar. Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Food tickets $1.25 each. Maryland Avenue, Rockville. rockvillemd.gov/index.aspx?NID=665.
MAY 31
COOKING CLASS: Learn how to compose an antipasti platter for entertaining. 7:30 p.m. $35. Via Umbria, 1525 Wisconsin Ave. NW. viaumbria.com.
WASHINGTONIAN’S BEST OF WASHINGTON: Sample from more than 75 of Washingtonian’s top-rated restaurants, including Bombay Club, Lupo Verde and Whaley’s. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. 6-10 p.m. $125-$175. National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW. washingtonian.com/bestof.
WINE CLASS: Learn and taste red and white wine from France’s E. Guigal. 7 p.m. $50. Chain Bridge Cellars, 1351 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean. chainbridgecellars.com.
— Submit event listings at events.washpost.com at least 14 days in advance. Events are subject to cancellation.
Submit event listings at events.washpost.com at least 14 days in advance. Events are subject to cancellation.