Would you like wine with that? Catch a few wine-focused events this week in the Washington area. (Barbara Johnston/For The Washington Post)

THURSDAY

WINE DINNER: Four courses paired with Portuguese wine. 7 p.m. $65. Slate Wine Bar + Bistro, 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW. facebook.com/events/655276524657170.

SATURDAY

TASTE OF ROCKVILLE AT HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Food, drinks and desserts from restaurants including Armand’s, Mellow Mushroom and Golden Samovar. Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Food tickets $1.25 each. Maryland Avenue, Rockville. rockvillemd.gov/index.aspx?NID=665.

RESERVE NOW

MAY 31

COOKING CLASS: Learn how to compose an antipasti platter for entertaining. 7:30 p.m. $35. Via Umbria, 1525 Wisconsin Ave. NW. viaumbria.com.

JUNE 1

WASHINGTONIAN’S BEST OF WASHINGTON: Sample from more than 75 of Washingtonian’s top-rated restaurants, including Bombay Club, Lupo Verde and Whaley’s. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. 6-10 p.m. $125-$175. National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW. washingtonian.com/bestof.

WINE CLASS: Learn and taste red and white wine from France’s E. Guigal. 7 p.m. $50. Chain Bridge Cellars, 1351 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean. chainbridgecellars.com.