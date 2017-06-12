COOKING CLASS: Chef Mark Haskell teaches how to cure and preserve meat and fish at home. 7 p.m. $59. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. hillcenterdc.org.
HISTORY & HOPS: An installment of the monthly series hosted by artist and designer Mike Van Hall; his work is featured by Stillwater Artisanal, Aslin Beer and DC Brau breweries. 6:30 p.m. $30. Heurich House Museum, 1307 New Hampshire Ave. NW. bit.ly/HHJune2017.
WINE DINNER: Five courses paired with Rombauer Vineyard wines. 6:30 p.m. $110. Russia House Restaurant, 724 Pine St., Herndon, Va. russiahouserestaurant.com.
BEER, BOURBON & BBQ FESTIVAL: Craft beer and bourbon samples, plus pulled pork, ribs and more. Friday and Saturday. $39-$115. The Plateau at National Harbor. beerandbourbon.com.
FARM-TO-TABLE DINNER: Five courses paired with wine, featuring food cultivated and produced on the estate. 6:30 p.m. $150. George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon. mountvernon.org/farmtotable.
TRUCKEROO: Several food trucks, including Due South, Korean BBQ Taco Box and Urban Poutine, converge for the monthly festival with live music and games. Free admission. 4 p.m. The Bullpen, 1299 Half St. SE. thebullpendc.com/truckeroo.
AROUND THE WORLD CULTURAL FOOD FESTIVAL: A variety of food, plus music, dancing and more. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. Washington Monument grounds, 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue. aroundtheworldfestival.com.
COOKING CLASS: Graffiato executive chef Elliot Drew teaches how to make tortellini, gnocchi and more. 11 a.m. $85. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. hillcenterdc.org.
COOKING CLASS: Executive chef Brant Tesky demonstrates how to make bacon sliders, baby back ribs and more. 1 p.m. $85. Acadiana, 901 New York Ave. NW. passionfoodhospitality.myshopify.com.
FOOD & FRIENDS’ CHEF’S BEST DINNER AND AUCTION: Featuring food from chefs Marjorie Meek-Bradley, Matt Adler, Jessica Weinstein and more. 6:30 p.m. Starting at $350. Marriott Marquis, 901 Massachusetts Ave., NW. foodandfriends.org/chefsbest.
MASON DIXON MASTER CHEF TOURNAMENT: Chefs compete in a single-elimination culinary tournament. Benefiting Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. 6 p.m. $45. Points South Latin Kitchen, 1640 Thames St., Baltimore. mdmasterchef.com.
COOKING CLASS: Chef Wendi James teaches how to make pastas. 6:30 p.m. $49. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. hillcenterdc.org/event/kitchen-lab-pasta-making-copy.
FUNDRAISER IN SUPPORT OF REFUGEES: Three-course Syrian meal to benefit refugees in Greece. Seatings at noon, 6 and 7:30 p.m. $35. Layalina, 5216 Wilson Blvd., Arlington. bit.ly/2rZVZBu.
TAMALFEST DC FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser to benefit Hola Cultura. 6 p.m. $20. El Tamarindo Restaurant, 1785 Florida Ave. NW. holacultura.com/?page_id=18985.
JUNE 21
CHESAPEAKE FOODSHED FEAST: Chefs Cathal Armstrong, Amy Brandwein, Jordan Lloyd and more cook a multicourse dinner to raise funds for Future Harvest: Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture. 6 p.m. $195-$250. Society Fair, 277 S. Washington St., Alexandria. futureharvestcasa.org/2017-chesapeake-foodshed-feast.
WINE TASTING: Taste four kinds of rosé. 7:30 p.m. $25. Via Umbria, 1525 Wisconsin Ave. NW. viaumbria.com.
Submit event listings at events.washpost.com at least 14 days in advance. Events are subject to cancellation.
Submit event listings at events.washpost.com at least 14 days in advance. Events are subject to cancellation.