Head to the Heurich House Museum on Thursday for this month’s installment of History & Hops. The event includes a beer tasting. (Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post)

THURSDAY

COOKING CLASS: Chef Mark Haskell teaches how to cure and preserve meat and fish at home. 7 p.m. $59. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. hillcenterdc.org.

HISTORY & HOPS: An installment of the monthly series hosted by artist and designer Mike Van Hall; his work is featured by Stillwater Artisanal, Aslin Beer and DC Brau breweries. 6:30 p.m. $30. Heurich House Museum, 1307 New Hampshire Ave. NW. bit.ly/HHJune2017.

WINE DINNER: Five courses paired with Rombauer Vineyard wines. 6:30 p.m. $110. Russia House Restaurant, 724 Pine St., Herndon, Va. russiahouserestaurant.com.

FRIDAY

BEER, BOURBON & BBQ FESTIVAL: Craft beer and bourbon samples, plus pulled pork, ribs and more. Friday and Saturday. $39-$115. The Plateau at National Harbor. beerandbourbon.com.

FARM-TO-TABLE DINNER: Five courses paired with wine, featuring food cultivated and produced on the estate. 6:30 p.m. $150. George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon. mountvernon.org/farmtotable.

TRUCKEROO: Several food trucks, including Due South, Korean BBQ Taco Box and Urban Poutine, converge for the monthly festival with live music and games. Free admission. 4 p.m. The Bullpen, 1299 Half St. SE. thebullpendc.com/truckeroo.

SATURDAY

AROUND THE WORLD CULTURAL FOOD FESTIVAL: A variety of food, plus music, dancing and more. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. Washington Monument grounds, 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue. aroundtheworldfestival.com.

COOKING CLASS: Graffiato executive chef Elliot Drew teaches how to make tortellini, gnocchi and more. 11 a.m. $85. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. hillcenterdc.org.

COOKING CLASS: Executive chef Brant Tesky demonstrates how to make bacon sliders, baby back ribs and more. 1 p.m. $85. Acadiana, 901 New York Ave. NW. passionfoodhospitality.myshopify.com.

MONDAY

FOOD & FRIENDS’ CHEF’S BEST DINNER AND AUCTION: Featuring food from chefs Marjorie Meek-Bradley, Matt Adler, Jessica Weinstein and more. 6:30 p.m. Starting at $350. Marriott Marquis, 901 Massachusetts Ave., NW. foodandfriends.org/chefsbest.

MASON DIXON MASTER CHEF TOURNAMENT: Chefs compete in a single-elimination culinary tournament. Benefiting Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. 6 p.m. $45. Points South Latin Kitchen, 1640 Thames St., Baltimore. mdmasterchef.com.

TUESDAY

COOKING CLASS: Chef Wendi James teaches how to make pastas. 6:30 p.m. $49. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. hillcenterdc.org/event/kitchen-lab-pasta-making-copy.

FUNDRAISER IN SUPPORT OF REFUGEES: Three-course Syrian meal to benefit refugees in Greece. Seatings at noon, 6 and 7:30 p.m. $35. Layalina, 5216 Wilson Blvd., Arlington. bit.ly/2rZVZBu.

TAMALFEST DC FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser to benefit Hola Cultura. 6 p.m. $20. El Tamarindo Restaurant, 1785 Florida Ave. NW. holacultura.com/?page_id=18985.

RESERVE NOW

JUNE 21

CHESAPEAKE FOODSHED FEAST: Chefs Cathal Armstrong, Amy Brandwein, Jordan Lloyd and more cook a multicourse dinner to raise funds for Future Harvest: Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture. 6 p.m. $195-$250. Society Fair, 277 S. Washington St., Alexandria. futureharvestcasa.org/2017-chesapeake-foodshed-feast.

WINE TASTING: Taste four kinds of rosé. 7:30 p.m. $25. Via Umbria, 1525 Wisconsin Ave. NW. viaumbria.com.