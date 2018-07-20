Exceptional Excellent Very Good



Shopping for wine is like a treasure hunt. I always pay attention to names on the label, because I enjoy finding gems from small importers. These are often local companies that operate on a small scale, bringing in wines that escape the notice of larger importers. The wines can be hit or miss, but when they hit, they can be beautifully expressive of their place or grape variety. Howard Friedman discovered he loved Spanish wines while working at Calvert Woodley, in Washington, and has turned his retirement from retail into a niche importing business. Through his label, South River Imports, based in Edgewater, Md., Friedman focuses on wines from northern and northwestern Spain. They don’t get wide distribution; they are worth seeking out. This week’s wines also include a great value cabernet from Sonoma County and two rosés from southern France.

Pago de Los Capellanes Joven Roble 2016

Ribera del Duero, Spain, $27

This beautiful red wine from South River Imports engaged me in a fascinating conversation over three or four evenings. As in most interactions with great wine, however, each night I was torn between the urge to continue the discussion and the desire to prolong it to another day. When I finally finished the wine, it wasn’t quite done with me. Oh wait, you ask, how did it taste? Imagine cherries, blueberries and raspberries walking a high wire, and a winemaker underneath with a basket. The same winery makes a terrific white from godello called O Luar do Sil, currently available only at Calvert Woodley. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Yunquera Blanco de Albillo 2016

Valduero, Spain, $22

I love the chance the taste a new grape, even if, as in this case, it’s actually an old grape I’ve never heard of. Albillo grows around Madrid and the Ribera del Duero region. It is pretty neutral in aroma and flavor, actually, but with some coaxing it offers a hint of white flowers and beeswax. It becomes more expressive with food, especially shellfish. Also from South River Imports. ABV: 13 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Goldschmidt Vineyards Katherine Crazy Creek Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Calif., $22

Veteran winemaker Nick Goldschmidt crafted this delicious cabernet in honor of his daughter, Katherine. We associate Napa Valley with cabernet, but Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley makes spicy, berry-flavored cab with flair but not flamboyance. ABV: 14.5 percent.

E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone Rosé 2017

Rhone Valley, France, $17

Guigal is perhaps the most famous producer in the northern Rhone Valley, and its rosé is a perennial favorite. This doesn’t go for the lighter shade of pale, as is the trend, but offers great juicy fruit and refreshing acidity. ABV: 13.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Chateau Saint Cyrgues 2017

Costieres de Nimes, France, $10

This is a textbook rosé from organically grown grapes (the AB certification, for “agriculture biologique,” on the back label). It offers bitter orange and melon flavors, ideal for garlicky or spicy foods. ABV: 13 percent.

