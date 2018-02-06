

Chuck roast, like many winter ingredients, rewards patience. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Pot Roast With Kimchi + Sweet Potatoes; see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

This week, I’m sharing more recipes that use my five favorite winter ingredients. Last week, it was the distinctive celery root, the reliable turnip and sharp mustard greens. Yesterday, it was citrus, the jewel of winter produce. Today, the topic is meatier.

For my final installment, I want to remind you that winter kitchens aren’t dictated solely by produce. Rich cuts of meat such as chuck roast, which is as marbled with delicious fat as it is affordable, need nothing but time to become tender. For the easiest and least boring one-pot meal I know, brown the roast in a pot, add an entire jar of kimchi and let the whole mixture cook in the oven for a bit until it’s on its way to soft. Then add some sweet potatoes and allow it to arrive at its sublime destination, where the kimchi’s bite totally surrenders into the sweet potatoes. For an alternative, combine the browned roast with a umami-heavy mixture of tomato paste, mustard, raisins and olives. The result is a vaguely Cuban-inspired, sweet-and-sour mixture that is addictively good.

Or skip the browning and the oven and let the chuck roast simmer gently on the stovetop with root vegetables for pot au feu. Serve with something to cut the richness, such as prepared horseradish mixed with sour cream, or just a jar of mustard, or even a simple parsley salsa verde. Better yet, serve them all and let everyone adorn their dinner to their liking.

From my kitchen to yours, winter.

Turshen is a writer, recipe developer and author of the best-selling “Small Victories” and the more recent “Feed the Resistance” (Chronicle Books, 2017). She and her family live in Upstate New York. She will join our online chat with readers on Wednesday at noon: live.washingtonpost.com.