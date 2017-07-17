If you, like many people, have a jar of peanut butter in the cupboard, then you’re one step closer to dinner tonight. Here are six recipes to try; and yes, you could use almond butter instead.
Asian Peanut Noodle Salad, pictured above. With a quick no-cook dressing; serve it at room temperature or chilled.
Peri-Peri Nutty Chicken. The sauce is made with peanut butter, hot sauce and soy sauce.
Beef and Cabbage Stir-Fry With Peanut Sauce. This dish is made bright with a sauce combining orange juice, peanut butter and soy sauce.
Chicken Stir-Fry With Mango and Peanut Sauce. Colorful and crunchy.
Tofu Spring Rolls. Peanut butter goes in the dipping sauce.
Quick Chicken and Baby Broccoli With Spicy Peanut Sauce. Everything bakes on a single baking sheet.