

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

If you, like many people, have a jar of peanut butter in the cupboard, then you’re one step closer to dinner tonight. Here are six recipes to try; and yes, you could use almond butter instead.

Asian Peanut Noodle Salad, pictured above. With a quick no-cook dressing; serve it at room temperature or chilled.

Peri-Peri Nutty Chicken. The sauce is made with peanut butter, hot sauce and soy sauce.



(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Beef and Cabbage Stir-Fry With Peanut Sauce. This dish is made bright with a sauce combining orange juice, peanut butter and soy sauce.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Chicken Stir-Fry With Mango and Peanut Sauce. Colorful and crunchy.



(Norm Shafer/For The Washington Post)

Tofu Spring Rolls. Peanut butter goes in the dipping sauce.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Quick Chicken and Baby Broccoli With Spicy Peanut Sauce. Everything bakes on a single baking sheet.