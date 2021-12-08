At the equivalent of $6.25 for a standard 750-milliliter bottle, this box — and several I’ve recommended over the past few years — would be a great economical choice to serve at a holiday party. The wine is cabernet sauvignon with 10 percent Pais, the Chilean name for the Mission grape brought to South America by the Spanish colonists. So not only are you tasting what modern Chile does best (inexpensive cabernet), but you’re also tasting history. The wine is certified sustainable, and the empty container weighs just 220 grams, about half the weight of a light standard bottle. That’s a considerable savings in terms of carbon footprint for shipping the wine, considering four 450-gram bottles would weigh 1,800 grams, or more than eight times the weight of the bag-in-box format. An economist could probably put that in better perspective, in terms of carbon savings to the planet, as well as money savings to the producer and to us. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.