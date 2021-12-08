GREAT VALUE
Viña Ventisquero GEA by Root: 1 Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Chile, $25 for 3-liter box
At the equivalent of $6.25 for a standard 750-milliliter bottle, this box — and several I’ve recommended over the past few years — would be a great economical choice to serve at a holiday party. The wine is cabernet sauvignon with 10 percent Pais, the Chilean name for the Mission grape brought to South America by the Spanish colonists. So not only are you tasting what modern Chile does best (inexpensive cabernet), but you’re also tasting history. The wine is certified sustainable, and the empty container weighs just 220 grams, about half the weight of a light standard bottle. That’s a considerable savings in terms of carbon footprint for shipping the wine, considering four 450-gram bottles would weigh 1,800 grams, or more than eight times the weight of the bag-in-box format. An economist could probably put that in better perspective, in terms of carbon savings to the planet, as well as money savings to the producer and to us. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.
Imported and distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Dixie Liquor, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, Yes! Organic Market (Georgia Avenue). Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; La Food Marketa, Wells Discount Liquors, Wine Source in Baltimore; Liquor Pump in Parkville; Longmeadow Wine & Liquors in Hagerstown; Patuxent Wine & Spirits in Lusby. Available in Virginia at Wine Mill in Winchester.
GREAT VALUE
Red Blend Portugal by Casa Santos Lima 2019
Lisbon, Portugal, $12
Here’s the Marketing Department at work: Blends are popular, so put that up front in the name of the wine. Luckily for us, the winemakers at Casa Santos Lima were on the job, too. This winery seems to have the magic touch for making great-value inexpensive wines. The label doesn’t tell us the grape varieties, but that’s okay; we probably can’t pronounce them anyway. And part of the attraction of a “blend” is no pressure to geek out about the grapes. This juicy red wine is exuberantly fruity, with boysenberry and blackberry flavors just barely restrained by a savory finish of spice and wild herbs. Vegan. ABV: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 460 grams (Light).
Imported by Tri-Vin, distributed in the District and Maryland by DMV, in Virginia by Service Distributing: Available in the District at Giant (Seventh Street NW, Wisconsin Avenue NW); Morris Miller Wine & Liquor; Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Riggs Liquor, Rodman’s, S&S Liquor, Watergate Vintners & Spirits, Yes! Organic Market (Capitol Hill, Georgia Avenue NW). Available in Maryland at A&A Wine & Spirits in Gambrills; Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Mills Fine Wine & Spirits in Annapolis; Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Bradley’s Wine & Spirits in Phoenix; Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits, Wells Discount Liquors in Baltimore; Colesville Beer & Wine in Silver Spring; College Square Liquors, Country Liquors in Westminster; Fairgrounds Discount Beverages in Timonium; Finewine.com, Pinky & Pepe’s Grape Escape in Gaithersburg; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Frederick Wine House, Riverside Liquors in Frederick; Giant in White Oak; Greenbelt Co-Op in Greenbelt; Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson; King’s Craft Beer Wine & Deli, Potomac Beer & Wine in Rockville; Lax Wine & Spirits in Beltsville; Midway Discount Liquors in Joppa; Montgomery Plaza Liquors in Catonsville; Petite Cellars, Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Port of Call Liquors in Solomons; River Hill Wine & Spirits in Clarksville; the Vine on Main in Sykesville; Wine World in Abingdon; the Winery in Chester; Yes! Organic Market in Hyattsville. Available in Virginia at Giant (various locations).
Stephane Ogier, Le Temps Est Venu Côtes du Rhône 2018
Rhône Valley, France, $27
Stephane Ogier is a leading producer in Côte Rôtie, in the northern part of the Rhône Valley. The name of his Côtes du Rhône translates as “the time has come,” which sounds a bit ominous, so I prefer to think of it as French for “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!” Levity aside, this is a brooding, attention-grabbing wine, savory with flavors of meat, damp earth and wild herbs. It will be an ideal partner for your roasts and stews this winter. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 591 grams (Average).
Imported by Vineyard Brands, distributed by Elite Wines: Available in the District at Hop, Cask & Barrel, Irving Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, St. Vincent Wine. Available in Maryland at Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring; Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton; Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Potomac Grocer in Potomac; the Wardroom in Easton; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Cedar Knoll, Department of Beer and Wine, Unwined (King Street) in Alexandria; Crush Pad Wines in Charlottesville; Locke Store in Millwood; Cheese Shop in Williamsburg.
Churchill's 10 Years Old Tawny Porto
Portugal, $34 / 500 ml
Roasted hazelnut brittle, toffee pudding, salted caramel, even a hint of peppermint liven the aromas of this aged tawny port. It’s a winter holiday in a glass. The 500-milliliter bottle is an ideal size for small-to-modest-size dinner parties to share for or with dessert. ABV: 19.5 percent.
Imported and distributed by Elite Wines: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Bacchus Wine Cellar, Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Cordial Craft Wine, Beer & Spirits, Grand Cata (Shaw), Hop, Cask & Barrel, Mayfair Liquors, Pearson’s, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at Allview Liquors, Pine Orchard Liquors, Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Bo Brooks Lighthouse Liquors, Chesapeake Wine Co., Spirits of Mt. Vernon, Wine Source in Baltimore; Bradley Food & Beverage, Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Fairgrounds Discount Beverages in Timonium; Festival Major Liquors, Lakefront Fine Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Highland Wine & Spirits in Highland; Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; Longmeadow Wine & Liquors in Hagerstown; Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese, Pentagon City Wine Merchant in Arlington; the Bottle Stop Wine Bar in Occoquan; Bourbon Boulevard in Chantilly; Crush Pad Wines, Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville; Department of Beer and Wine, Unwined (Belleview) in Alexandria; Leesburg Gourmet in Leesburg.
Joseph Perrier Cuvée Royale Brut
Champagne, France, $50
Perriers sure know their bubbles. Not to be confused with the better-known Laurent-Perrier Group of champagne houses, or Perrier-Jouët champagne, or, for that matter, the sparkling water brand of the same name, the Joseph Perrier label quietly denotes sophisticated bubbly made in a classic style. The Cuvée Royale, the label’s main wine, was a favorite of Queen Victoria’s. It’s an old-fashioned blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, blended with 20 percent reserve wines from previous vintages and aged on its lees for three years. Soft and supple, it finesses the line between elegance and heft. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 855 grams (Sparkling).
Imported and distributed by Baron Francois: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Cordial Craft Wine, Beer & Spirits, Dupont Market, Hayden’s Liquor, Magruder’s, Rodman’s, Sunset Wine & Spirits, U Street Wine and Beer, Wide World of Wines.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
More from Food: