

Grilled Eggplant on Pistachio “Hummus”; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

This spin on “hummus” deserves its quotation marks because it doesn’t contain chickpeas. Instead, it is a spreadable blend of pistachios and edamame seasoned with Middle Eastern flavors including lemon, parsley, garlic, cumin and coriander. The nuts play a starring role, imbuing the dip with a definite pistachio flavor, while the edamame provides a creamy base and the fresh, green color we have come to expect from the nut, which, when pureed on its own, is actually more brownish. You can serve this “hummus” just like you would any other: as a dip for vegetables, in a pita sandwich and spread on avocado toast, for example.

In the accompanying recipe, it turns grilled eggplant into a sumptuous, protein-rich dish that can be offered as part of a larger spread or that can stand by itself as a main course. The thin Asian eggplants, which are seasoned with smoked paprika to enhance their savory umami flavor, become creamy on the inside and flavorfully charred outside after several minutes on the grill. Served in large pieces on top of a smear of the pistachio-edamame spread, they have a satisfying, steaklike quality. Fresh tomatoes add a burst of juiciness and color to the plate, along with a drizzle of oil and the crunch of pistachios and parsley.

The eggplant can be served warm or at room temperature, so you can make it ahead for an easy-breezy summer meal.

