

One-Skillet Sausage and Potato Hash; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

You may know a skillet hash as the last stop for leftover spuds. But I encourage you to pick up a few pounds of buttery-tasting, yellow-fleshed potatoes just for this version. They become tender within a half hour without any pre-cooking, yet they will hold their shape and allow for those money-shot crisped edges.

This hash is simple, and it relies on the flavor imparted by a smoky sausage and fresh rosemary. Keeping a vacuum-packed link on hand — we used a turkey sausage here — seems like a good plan for omnivores who like the tastes of fall. You could easily build on that theme by adding chopped apples with a touch of maple syrup. Or roasted Brussels sprouts and an Instagrammable fried egg.

There’s something to be said, though, for letting the basic trio of potato, meat and onion stand on its own.