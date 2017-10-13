Exceptional Excellent Very Good



As the weather turns cool and night falls early, we prepare to exorcise our demons by dressing in scary costumes and gorging on cheap candy. Why not enjoy some scary good wines, too? Here are four appropriate for Halloween.

GREAT VALUE

Bodegas Tobia “Daimon” 2015

Rioja, Spain, $16

This devilish blend of garnacha (the Spanish name for grenache) and tempranillo is savory and rich with dark fruit flavors and a haunting finish that won’t leave you alone. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Yes! Organic Market (various locations). Available in Maryland at 5 O’clock Wines & Spirits in Owings Mills, Beers & Cheers in Germantown, Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Franklin Liquors in Ijamsville, Franklin’s Restaurant, Brewery and General Store and Yes! Organic Market in Hyattsville, the Italian Market in Annapolis, Liquor Pump in Parkville, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Parkway Deli & Restaurant in Silver Spring, Pine Liquors in Fort Washington, the Winery in Chester, Wine Source in Baltimore, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park.

Sinister Hand 2015/2016

Yakima Valley, Wash., $30

This Rhone-style blend of grenache, syrah, mourvedre and cinsault grabs your attention with flavors of Bing cherries, black olives and tea, then holds on through a gripping finish. I tasted the 2016 vintage, which is just reaching the market. Many stores still have the 2015, which will have benefited from the extra time in bottle. ABV: 14.1 percent.

Distributed by Roanoke Valley in the District and Virginia, by Country Vintner in Maryland: Available in the District at Batch 13, MacArthur Beverages, Pearson’s. Available in Maryland at Montgomery County Liquor & Wine (Darnestown, Kensington, Muddy Branch); on the list at Flamant in Annapolis, Rye Street Tavern in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Arrowine & Cheese in Arlington, Daily Planet in Alexandria, Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church.

Banshee Pinot Noir 2015

Sonoma County, Calif., $26

The Banshee screams Sonoma pinot with its dark cherry fruit flavors and a haunting apparition of smoke hanging in the cool night air. ABV: 13.6 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Central Liquors, Cork Market, Wagshal’s Deli, Watergate Vintners & Spirits; on the list at BlackSalt, Double Eagle Steak House, RPM Italian. On the list in Maryland at Pure Wine Cafe in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese and Bistro 360 in Arlington, the Bottle Stop in Occoquan, the Caboose Market & Cafe in Ashland, Cheesetique and Streets Market and Cafe in Alexandria, Libbie Market and Richmond Wine Station in Richmond, Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna, Vino Market in Midlothian; on the list at Eddie V’s in McLean, Wilson Hardware in Arlington, Zamarod Afghan Cuisine in Great Falls.

Werewolf Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Transylvania, Romania, $11

This bright, juicy cabernet is ideal for Halloween parties, if only for the label (there is a pinot noir and a chardonnay as well). But it could transform a meal as well; pair it with a bloody steak and a full moon. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase. Available in Maryland at Cranberry Liquors in Westminster, Dulaney Wines & Spirits in Towson, Eastport Liquors in Annapolis, Hair o’ the Dog in Easton, Laurel Beer, Wine & Spirits in Laurel, Liquor Pump in Parkville, Rita’s World of Wine, Beer & Spirits and Sisters in Berlin, Village Pump Liquors in College Park.

Prices are approximate.