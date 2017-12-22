

Shrimp Skimpy Scampi, get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Are we done with spiralized vegetables yet? They may be a distant glimmer, The List- wise, but the zucchini ones make a surprisingly decent substitute for pasta here. They soften and soak up a bit of the garlicky, winy flavors of the sauce yet retain a bit of texture.

[Rice that cauliflower and spiralize that zucchini all you want. You’ll still miss your carbs.]

What they don’t fully absorb is taken in by the panko topping, which we toast briefly in a skillet. (Pale panko takes forever to brown, usually unsuccessfully, on something moist in the oven, which is why we give it an initial boost.)

We used the pre-cut zucchini noodles sold in the refrigerated section of the supermarket produce department; if you have your own spiralizer, start with 2 medium zucchini and add a few minutes’ prep time to the recipe.

The original dish, from “Modern Comfort Cooking” by Lauren Grier (Page Street, 2017), is called Shrimp Scampi Zucchini Noodle Casserole, but we think this name is more appropriate given its reduced amount of carbs. Leftovers taste great cold.