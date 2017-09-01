While you’ve got that grill fired up for the weekend, do yourself a favor: Cook a chicken (or four). With its leftovers, you’ll have the makings for quick weeknight meals, flavorful broths and a well-stocked freezer.

Of course, if you don’t feel like preparing your own chicken, any of the accompanying recipes can be used with store-bought rotisserie chicken instead.



First, the bird. You can go big or go small batch:



Smoked Chickens. Here you’ll smoke four chickens at once. It’s easier than it sounds.



Smoked Rotisserie Chicken. If you happen to have a rotisserie device (or are trying to justify the purchase of one), here’s a recipe to use it. You’ll get juicy chicken with crispy skin, but with no need to pay attention to the fire.



Basic Roast Chicken. No grill? No problem. Here’s a recipe as basic as they come — which means you can personalize it however you like.



A good way to prep boneless, skinless chicken breast? Pound it. (Recipe linked below.) (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Maybe you only have chicken parts. We’ve got recipes for grilled bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts, skillet-cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts, or baked bone-in, skinless chicken thighs, for starters.

Once you’ve got your cooked chicken, store it for later use (either up to four or five days in the refrigerator or several months in the freezer). If you’re working with bone-in, pick the meat off before storing, then use the bones to make stock.



Chicken leftovers take well to sauce, such as this 30-Minute Mole (recipe linked below). (Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Or you could kill two birds with one stone (so to speak) and make Roasted Chicken Stock. You’ll get a deeply flavored stock and roasted meat to add to fall’s approaching soups or to be doused in sauce (such as 30-Minute Mole) and stuffed into, say, tacos or sandwiches.



Coronation Chicken Sandwiches were created in 1953 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s accession. Get the recipe link below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Other ways to use your cooked chicken: Grilled Chicken Curry Salad (it’s healthful!), Coronation Chicken Sandwiches (with yogurt and curry paste), Lancaster Chicken Salad (with pickled celery, a sherry-shallot reduction and toasted hazelnuts) or Spicy Noodle Salad With Sesame-Hoisin Chicken (enough said).