Imported by Loosen Bros., distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring.

Raeburn Russian River Valley Rosé 2019

star star star-half ( Excellent/Exceptional )

Sonoma County, Calif., $20

Here’s an unusual blend for a rosé, made primarily from pinot noir, with zinfandel and a splash of grenache. The combo — delivering zippy acidity, bright strawberry fruit and a slight herbal note on the finish — works well. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by Bacchus in the District and Maryland, by RNDC in Virginia: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Chat’s Liquors, Harris Teeter (Kalorama), Magruder’s, Wagshal’s Deli. Available in Maryland at Arrowhead Grocery & Deli in Oakland; Bel Air Liquors in Bel Air; Black Forest Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits in Kingsville; the Cellars, Eddie’s of Roland Park, North Charles Fine Wine & Spirits, Wells Discount Liquors and Wine Source in Baltimore; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; District East Beer & Wine, Orion Wine & Spirits and Riverside Liquors in Frederick; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Foundry Row Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills; Harris Teeter (Easton); Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; the Perfect Pour in Elkridge; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean, Reston) and Harris Teeter (various locations).

GREAT VALUE

Route Victor Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

star star ( Excellent )

Lodi, Calif., $15

Soft, ripe and loaded with sweet blackberry fruit, this wine makes an excellent partner to beef or roasted poultry dishes. Kosher. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Open Door Market, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Streets Market (Connecticut Avenue). Available in Maryland at Accents Liquor and Wine Source in Baltimore; the Bottle Shop in Potomac; Cheers Beer Wine & Spirits in Berlin; Mill Station Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills; Moti’s Market in Rockville; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Vineyards Elite in Pikesville. Available in Virginia at Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville; Slater’s Market in Alexandria; Wegmans (various locations).

GREAT VALUE

Cantine Leuci Primitivo 2018

star star ( Excellent )

Salento, Italy, $14

Primitivo is the same grape as California’s zinfandel but hailing from Italy. This wine shows tart cranberry and wood spice flavors combined with an Old World earthiness, softening on the palate to a boysenberry finish. Kosher Mevushal. ABV: 14 percent.

Imported by Victor Wines, distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at A. Litteri, the Bottle Shop, Central Liquors, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Open Door Market, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Liquor. Available in Maryland at Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Moti’s Market in Rockville; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Quarry Wine & Spirits, Village Wine & Liquors and Wine Source in Baltimore; the Wine Loft in Pikesville. Available in Virginia at Everyday Sommelier in Lynchburg; the Italian Gourmet in Vienna.

Backsberg Chardonnay 2019

star star ( Excellent )

Paarl, South Africa, $19

Clean, refreshing and racy, with citrus blossom, jasmine and lemongrass notes, this wine shows true chardonnay flavor unencumbered by oak. Sustainable. Kosher Mevushal. ABV: 12 percent.

Imported by Marquee Selections, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Accents Liquor and Quarry Wine & Spirits in Baltimore; Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Eastport Liquors in Annapolis; Parkway Deli & Restaurant in Silver Spring; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Wine Loft in Pikesville. Available in Virginia at C’Ville Coffee & Wine in Charlottesville; Vienna Vintner in Vienna.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.