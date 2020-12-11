GREAT VALUE

Ayala Brut Majeur NV

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Champagne, France, $45

Ayala is a sister house to the better-known Bollinger. The Brut Majeur is Ayala’s main cuvée, blended from equal parts chardonnay and pinot noir, with 20 percent of the blend from pinot meunier. The wine is crisp and refreshing, with flavors of citrus and white flowers and lovely complexity. A decent value for the price in champagne. Ayala also makes a rosé and an all-chardonnay blanc de blancs. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.

Imported by Vintus, distributed in the District and Maryland by RNDC, in Virginia by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at A-1 Wines & Liquors, Chaplin’s, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Gallagher & Graham Fine Spirits, Gravitas, Hop, Cask & Barrel, Joe’s Seafood & Prime Steak, La Vie, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, State Liquors, Rodman’s, Zeppelin. Available in Maryland at Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis. Available in Virginia at Specials Wine Seller in Kilmarnock, Vino Market in Midlothian, Wegmans (various locations), Wine Cabinet in Reston.

Rogue Vintner Vinovator Mash Up Red 2018

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

South Australia, $25

Here’s a playful red blend that is indeed a mash-up — it takes Australia’s cabernet-shiraz blends and its more traditional Rhone-style GMS, or grenache, mourvedre and shiraz, and well, it’s a GMS with some cabernet. But, instead of boring you with details of the blend on the label, it just promises no-holds-barred, bend-the-rules fun. And it delivers, with jammy, upfront fruit and a party in every sip. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Imported and distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines; distributed in Virginia by LK Wine Sales & Tours: Available in the District at City Corner Mart, Old City Market and Oven, Rodman’s, Sheffield Wine & Liquor Shoppe. Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Dorsey’s Search Wine & Spirits in Columbia; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Potomac Grocer in Potomac; Rollins Beer-Wine-Deli in Rockville; Sugarloaf Wine Cellar in Germantown; Upcounty Fine Wine & Beer in Clarksburg; Village Green Spirit Shop in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria).

Antech Émotion Brut 2018

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Crémant de Limoux, France, $24

Limoux, a small region in the Pyrenees foothills of southern France, claims to be where wine was first intentionally made bubbly through a second fermentation in bottle, what is now called the champagne, or traditional, method. The region is known for two styles of bubbly: simple, fruity blanquette de limoux and more serious crémant. Antech is a sixth-generation producer of several in both styles. This lovely rosé sparkler is a blend of chardonnay, chenin blanc, mauzac (a local white grape) and pinot noir. It carries bright flavors of raspberry and cranberry with a slight herbal finish. ABV: 12 percent.

Imported by Exclusive Wine Imports, distributed by Free Run: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, DCanter, Wardman Wines. Available in Maryland at Bin 201 Wine Sellers in Annapolis; Market Tavern in Sykesville; Wine Source in Baltimore.

Piper Sonoma Brut NV

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Sonoma County, Calif., $24

Piper Sonoma was founded in 1980 by the owners of champagne house Piper-Heidsieck, and has consistently produced excellent-quality, affordable bubblies. This Brut is primarily chardonnay, with about 20 percent pinot noir and a smidgen of pinot blanc, as well as 7 percent aged reserve wine for extra character. Expect flavors of orchard fruit, followed by a smile. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed in the District and Maryland by M. Touton Selection, in Virginia by Service Distributing: Available in the District at AB Liquors, the Bottle Shop, Calvert Woodley, Central Liquors, Downtown Liquors, Freedom Market, Hop, Cask & Barrel, Irving Wine & Spirits, MacArthur Beverages, Metro Wine & Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Rosebud Liquors, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Streets Market (various locations), Zoo Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at 424 Wine & Spirits in Crofton; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Dunkirk Wine and Spirits in Dunkirk; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Fairwood Cafe Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Grosvenor Market in Rockville; Kelly’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Jason’s Wine & Spirits, Petite Cellars and Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Kings Contrivance Liquors in Columbia; Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Mt. Airy Liquors in Mt. Airy; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Old Federal Hill Liquors and Wine Source in Baltimore; Port of Call Liquors in Solomons; Roland’s in Chesapeake Beach; Staples Corner Liquors in Gambrills; Tilghman Island Country Store in Tilghman Island. Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park. Available in Virginia at Harris Teeter (various locations) and Total Wine & More (various locations).

Albert Bichot Bourgogne Aligoté 2018

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Burgundy, France, $17

Aligoté, the overlooked white grape of Burgundy, produces wines lighter in body and depth than the more famous chardonnays of the region. Aligoté is traditionally the wine blended with crème de cassis liqueur to make a Kir cocktail. Better versions, such as Bichot’s, are best enjoyed on their own merits. This wine charms with elegance and wit rather than pedigree and power. ABV: 12 percent.

Imported by Albert Bichot USA, distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Makan, Pearson’s, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.