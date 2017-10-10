

(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Pomegranate molasses is a tangy, tart condiment and ingredient from the Middle East that you should put to use in your kitchen. (Find it at well-stocked grocery stores or Middle Eastern markets, or make your own by boiling 100 percent pomegranate juice until it’s thick and syrupy.) From our Recipe Finder, we present just a few of the myriad ways to use it:

Roasted Acorn Squash With Pumpkin Seeds and Pomegranate, above. Easy enough to make it a habit, but lovely enough for a holiday table.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Roast Chicken in Pomegranate and Date Molasses. This combination yields a nicely browned chicken with crisp skin.



(Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Sour Lentil and Eggplant Stew (Rumaniyya). A nice dish to transition from summer to fall.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Seared Beef With Pomegranate and Balsamic Dressing, above left. The sweet-tart dressing complements the peppery arugula. This is ready in 25 minutes or less.

Dorie Greenspan’s Roasted Ginger-Eggplant Tartines, above right. Pomegranate and eggplant are naturals in these open-face sandwiches.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Apple, Fennel and Farro Salad. The farro adds heartiness, making this main course worthy.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Boozy Orange Pomegranate Float, above left. The pomegranate molasses adds a tart dimension to this spiked drink.

Creamsicle Pudding Cake, above right. There’s no pomegranate molasses in the recipe, but here’s a place to start experimenting: A small drizzle on dessert — especially one like this dreamy cake from Sara Moulton — does wonders.