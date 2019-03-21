

Yogurt Panna Cotta With Berry Sauce; see recipe below. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Preparing panna cotta (which in Italian means cooked cream) with whole milk, technically makes it latte cotta. But this recipe has the elegant form and siren call of the classic dessert, so it absolutely lives up to its name in spirit. Lighter in texture and better for you than the traditional cream-based recipe, this version still retains its sumptuous vanilla-scented richness, along with an extra dose of creamy, subtle tang from the addition of Greek yogurt. Sweetened with just enough sugar to make it feel like dessert, the panna cotta still stays in the healthful zone.

On the plate, the white mounds of the set “cream” make a stunning platform for a gem-toned cascade of gently sweetened berries simmered into a sauce. Because the dessert involves ingredients that are probably already on hand, it can be made on a whim. The hardest part will be waiting until the creamy goodness is set and ready to plate. But as I see it, the anticipation makes the eating even better.