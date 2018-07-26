

Grilled Halloumi and Fig Salad With Balsamic; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Columnist, Food

If I were given clues such as fruity, salty, savory, grilled and summery, my immediate guess would be that those were descriptors of barbecue sauce. Salad would be furthest from my mind — that is, until I tasted this one.

All those flavors come to life here, sumptuously. Sweet fresh figs and salty halloumi cheese are grilled until they have yielded to the heat and are pleasantly charred. They are married near a mound of peppery arugula and crisp fennel tossed with olive oil and salt. A sprinkle of toasted walnuts adds a savory crunch, and a drizzle of aged balsamic vinegar ties all the elements together and adorns the plate.

How do you know whether you have a truly aged vinegar? It tends to be on the more expensive side (at least $20 a bottle), with a syrupy texture and a sweet-tart flavor that is not very acidic. If you don’t have one, it’s worth picking up, because it lasts indefinitely and is delicious drizzled on fruit and cheese, in general.

But you can also simmer a thinner, more acidic balsamic vinegar with a little honey until the mixture approximates the consistency of maple syrup; then, let it come to room temperature, to achieve a something close to the real deal.

The sweet-tart, deeply flavorful balsamic is a defining element of this salad, which, come to think of it, would be an ideal side dish for just about any barbecue sauce-slathered grilled protein.