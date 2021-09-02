Tiroliro Vinho Verde Rosé 2020
Portugal, $11
Slightly spritzy, with flavors of strawberry and raspberry and a light, refreshing palate, this wine is good for a patio luncheon or an uplifting start to a late summer’s dinner. Alcohol by volume: 11 percent.
Taylor Fladgate Chip Dry & Tonic
Portugal, $18 for a 4-pack of 250 ml cans
Wine fiends who have visited Portugal’s Douro Valley have probably fallen in love with port tonic, the local cocktail made with white port and tonic water, and served over ice with a wedge of lime and a sprig of mint. Think of it as a lighter version of gin and tonic, and a great segue from afternoon into evening. Now Taylor Fladgate has put port tonic in cans, convenient for picnics and those times when you don’t have white port on hand. Pair it with a sunset and the aroma of dinner on the grill, just don’t forget the lime and mint. ABV: 5.5 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Château Les Arromans 2019
Bordeaux, France, $16
This is a classical styled red Bordeaux, based on merlot from vineyards near Saint-Émilion on the Right Bank, and farmed organically. It doesn’t come with a Grand Cru pedigree or price, but don’t take it for granted. I found it developed a great expression of fruit and spice several hours after opening — so here’s a modest wine worth decanting a few hours before dinner. ABV: 13.8 percent.
Cru Monplaisir 2019
Bordeaux Supérieur, France, $24
Winemaker Julie Gonet-Médeville has fashioned a modern-style fruit-forward wine that might make you think New World at first sip, but shows some of Bordeaux’s earthy, mineral character on the finish. This blend is also based on merlot, with some cabernet sauvignon and a soupçon of cabernet franc. ABV: 14.5 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Domaine de Brizé Clos Médicin Anjou-Villages 2018
Loire Valley, France, $24
This wine shines if given a few hours to breathe. It’s cabernet franc, with some cabernet sauvignon, and it displays textbook characteristics of Loire Valley reds: dark cherry, black tea, leather and smoke — pipe tobacco, not wildfire — and a peppery finish. As an Anjou-Villages, the body and texture are lighter and more austere than other Loire appellations such as Chinon or Bourgeuil, but the flavors pop with energy. This wine would like to have a conversation with you, and it should age well for at least five years, maybe more, to keep the discussion going. ABV: 13.5 percent.
