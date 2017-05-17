A question came up in our weekly online Free Range chat (you do know about our online chat, right?) about what to do with plain — not Greek-style — yogurt. This prompted us to dream of future meals made with the versatile ingredient, curated from the Recipe Finder. First up:
Pan-Seared Snapper With Tahini-Yogurt Sauce (above). Simply seared fish dressed in a garlic-kissed sauce that’s made nutty with tahini.
Tandoori-Spiced Chicken Salad. This healthful lunch or light dinner gets a boost from coriander, cumin and turmeric, with crunch from cucumber.
Zucchini With Bulgur. Filling but light, with a simple garlic-yogurt sauce.
Layered Mediterranean Eggplant and Feta Terrines. Yogurt adds a tangy layer with feta cheese in this meatless appetizer.
Trout With Tahini-Lemon Yogurt and Baby Arugula. Tahini makes another appearance with yogurt, this time brightened with fresh lemon juice.
Beef-Stuffed Swiss Chard Rolls With Yogurt Sauce. A friendly reminder that a simple sauce of yogurt, whisked vigorously, can enhance many a savory dish.