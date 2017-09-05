

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

It’s back-to-routine time for many of us, so a handful of make-ahead or quick-to-assemble snacks are in order. These have the added benefit of being healthful. So find your favorite, whip up a batch and send someone off to school or work knowing they won’t be feeling those mid-afternoon hunger pangs. (These are perfect after-school snack options, too.)

Fruit Salsa, pictured above. Sweet and savory, with a little extra boost from chia seeds.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip. The classic football-watching fare, but tweaked to be healthful.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Baba Ghanouj. A rich and creamy eggplant dip.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Cauliflower and Apples With Thai Almond Butter Sauce. Curry paste adds a kick. If you don’t have coconut aminos, use soy sauce.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Chewy Cranberry, Millet and Pistachio Bars. Bound together with a mix of brown rice syrup (or honey), tahini and coconut oil. Use other dried fruit like sliced apricot or cherries if you like.



(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Bars. An easy homemade version of the popular Kind bars.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg/For The Washington Post)

Zucchini Oat Muffins. Tender, fragrant and wholesome.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Date-Coconut Energy Balls. No nuts here (just sunflower seeds), which means they’re school lunchbox friendly.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Fig Bars. Vegan, gluten-free and, dare we say, better than the store-bought kind.