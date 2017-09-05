It’s back-to-routine time for many of us, so a handful of make-ahead or quick-to-assemble snacks are in order. These have the added benefit of being healthful. So find your favorite, whip up a batch and send someone off to school or work knowing they won’t be feeling those mid-afternoon hunger pangs. (These are perfect after-school snack options, too.)
[This crowd-pleasing sandwich is made to last — and to pack]
Fruit Salsa, pictured above. Sweet and savory, with a little extra boost from chia seeds.
Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip. The classic football-watching fare, but tweaked to be healthful.
Baba Ghanouj. A rich and creamy eggplant dip.
Cauliflower and Apples With Thai Almond Butter Sauce. Curry paste adds a kick. If you don’t have coconut aminos, use soy sauce.
Chewy Cranberry, Millet and Pistachio Bars. Bound together with a mix of brown rice syrup (or honey), tahini and coconut oil. Use other dried fruit like sliced apricot or cherries if you like.
Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Bars. An easy homemade version of the popular Kind bars.
Zucchini Oat Muffins. Tender, fragrant and wholesome.
Date-Coconut Energy Balls. No nuts here (just sunflower seeds), which means they’re school lunchbox friendly.
Fig Bars. Vegan, gluten-free and, dare we say, better than the store-bought kind.