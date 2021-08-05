Too many cooks in the kitchen? Diener, 24, who started at Heirloom the same week as Kearn almost five years ago, explains that she and her colleagues first meet to see what they have to work with. The next time they gather, each cook is expected to come up with a few ideas, which are then refined by the group and eventually tested and tweaked. An abundance of mushrooms, banana peppers and Swiss chard recently led to a roesti of shredded king trumpets, staged with banana pepper sauce and sauteed Swiss chard, a market-fresh accompaniment to a steak entree. Lee compares the drill — what to do with what’s on hand — to competitive cooking shows on TV. At the same time, says Diener, “we are all equals, even when he was there,” a reference to the recently departed head chef. The reality that “all our palates are a little different” — some cooks prefer more acidity, others more heat — results in what Diener thinks is “a well-rounded spectrum of flavors.”