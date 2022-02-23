GREAT VALUE

Craftwork Estate Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( Excellent )

Monterey County, Calif., $15

Craftwork is a label of good quality, affordably priced wine from Scheid Family Wines, a major grower and producer in Monterey County celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. (It also produces the low-alcohol Sunny With a Chance of Flowers line.) This cabernet is juicy and straightforward with dark fruit flavors. At first, there’s a bit of brown sugar sweetness on the finish, but that goes away with a little air to reveal bright fruit and great balance. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. BW: 660 grams (Average).

Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Wine Blend 2019

StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline StarOutline ( Good/Excellent )

California, $15

I’m not a fan of the trend to age wine in bourbon barrels, but I confess I rather liked this one. The bourbon notes are not overpowering — they accent the contribution that wood gives the structure of the wine. They also balance the wine’s inherent sweetness. The overall flavor resembles a ruby port without the extra alcohol of fortification, an impression enhanced by the old-fashioned bottle. You can buy an excellent ruby for just a few dollars more, but this could be a suitable weeknight option. Try it with spicy pizza or a chocolate dessert. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 710 grams (Heavy).

GREAT VALUE

Boniperti Vignaioli Favolalunga Vespolina 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( Extraordinary/Sublime )

Piedmont, Italy, $20

My first impression of this wine from Alto Piemonte in northwest Italy was solid, good quality red. So I stuck the cork back in and moved on. By the next evening, the wine had exploded into a joyful profusion of strawberry, raspberry, boysenberry and wild herb aromas and flavors. The color and body are light, but the sensations are intense. Plan ahead and decant it for a few hours, and be patient. Vespolina is a progeny of nebbiolo, Piedmont’s mainstay red variety, and deserves to emerge from its parent’s shadow. Extra praise for the producer for using an extra-light bottle. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 370 grams (Light).

GREAT VALUE

Seamless Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

North Coast, Calif., $20

This wine is a project of the Independent Distributor Network, a coalition of family-owned wine and spirits distributors created in 2019 as a counterweight against national consolidation in the wholesale tier. Bright flavors of blackberries and blackcurrants combine with fresh acidity to give the wine a silky mouthfeel and a lip-smacking finish. ABV: 13.6 percent. BW: 640 grams (Average).

Massican Annia 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( Extraordinary )

Napa Valley, Calif., $30

Massican is a boutique Napa Valley winery from Dan Petroski, who left his “day job” as winemaker at Calistoga’s Larkmead Vineyards last year. Petroski focuses on Italian white grape varieties, though he does make sauvignon blanc and chardonnay as well. The Annia is a blend of tocai friuliano, ribolla gialla and chardonnay. It’s crisp, racy and citrusy. There can’t be much tocai or ribolla in Napa Valley, where cabernet sauvignon is king. Tasting Petroski’s wines, I wish there were more. Massican is primarily aimed at restaurants, though some is available at retail. Petroski has also done a white blend called Emilia Bianca that is exclusive to Whole Foods Markets, priced at $24. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 590 grams (Average).

