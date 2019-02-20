

Chicken Potpies With Crumble Crust; get the recipe, below. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

The best thing and the worst thing about chicken potpie could be the crust. It’s the best because that’s what turns a prosaic chicken stew into a glorious pie, rendering each bite a pastry-adorned indulgence. But from a nutritional point of view, it’s primarily the crust that makes traditional, double-crust potpie unhealthful, adding loads of refined flour and butter or shortening.

This recipe solves that conundrum by rethinking the crust so it offers a tender, flaky pie experience without the downsides. The crust here is made with whole-grain pastry flour, olive oil and just a bit of butter, and it is approached almost like you would a graham cracker crust, so there is no rolling involved.

First, you whisk the oil with milk, which yields an emulsified, thickened mixture. That gets poured into the flour, which has had a little butter worked into it, and the mixture is stirred with a fork until it is moistened and crumbly. Fresh thyme adds a savory, floral element.

At this stage the dough, which is easily shaped, is hand-flattened and then torn into flakes. They top individual baking dishes filled with the chicken stew, so that it resembles a crumble topping. That stew, incidentally, is better for you as well, because it is made with heaps of vegetables and low-fat milk rather than cream.

The result is the best of both worlds — an unexpectedly sumptuous take on chicken potpie with a fabulous flaky crust.